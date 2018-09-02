Home Magazine

Five Essential Oils for Your Skin

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Essential oils are cultivated from handpicked from farm-grown plantations, trees and herbs. These fragrant oils are the perfect dietary supplement for your skin. So rediscover and revive your skin with these five aromatic oils.

Tea Tree Oil

The most expansively used of all essential oils, it has the healing power for various skin conditions and comprises antiseptic properties. It is present in most cosmetic products in the form of massage oils, face washes, and is widely accepted for its natural anti-inflammatory action. Tea tree oil is a helping hand in treating acne and can be used as a makeup remover when mixed with some extra virgin oil.

Marula Oil 

The skin-smoothing benefits of marula oil is a beauty secret passed down through generations. Marula oil is rich in essential fatty acids, Omega 9, and Omega 6 that deeply hydrate and reduce redness while nourishing, healing, moisturising and improving skin elasticity. It also helps reduce trans-epidermal water loss. It is extracted from the nuts of the marula tree and has a fragrant floral, nutty aroma. It can boost cellular activity, aid in building collagen, protect against environmental toxins, and support skin and hair health.

Rosehip Seed Oil 

For generations, rosehips were used as a remedy by the ancient Egyptians, Mayans and Native Americans. The rosehip flowers smell more like musk. It is naturally sourced and harvested from the seeds of rose bushes predominately grown in Chile and is full of vitamins, antioxidants and essential fatty acids that are known to correct dark spots and hydrate dry, itchy skin, all while reducing scars and fine lines. Oils extracted from the seeds are the most concentrated form of essential nutrients. It replenishes moisture into the skin and creates a protective barrier. It is a natural acne and eczema treatment. 

Chamomile Oil 

This oil derives elements to soothe skin as from centuries it is meant to be a calming herb. It’s powerful in the treatment of inflamed skin and acne, thanks to its inflammatory origins. It helps in building an oil absorption tendency and enhances the skin while lightening it. It reduces marks and tones the skin, thus opening the pores. 

Cumin Seed Oil 

Traditionally, black cumin was used to stimulate energy and treat a variety of ailments, including liver malfunction, jaundice, headaches, nasal congestion, and to remove intestinal parasites. Apart from it, it is known to have phenomenal skin benefits. The seeds are high in fibre, powerful source of antioxidants and protect the skin from free-radicals. Not only does it nourish the skin, it also reduces oil from skin, unclogs pores and reduces the appearance of dark circles.

The author is Head, Training, The Body Shop, India

