Rebuilding Kerala

Around 400 lives lost. Over one million people displaced. More than 3,000 relief camps opened. Crops lost in 54,000 hectares. Over three lakh farmers affected. As many as 221 bridges and 14,000 km of roads damaged. The flood-ravaged state has to embark on a massive reconstruction exercise—economic, social and political—to restore the status of God’s Own Country.

On the morning of August 9, when the shutters of the Idukki Dam were opened for the first time after 26 years, there were shouts and cries of excitement and wonder among the people standing on the banks. It was a beautiful sight—a thick volume of silvery water rushing down. But as the days went by, the shouts of joy turned into agonised screams. As the rain continued to pelt the dam, the water levels rose dangerously and the authorities had no option but to open the shutters in 33 dams across the state and let out a humongous amount of water.

Now the torrent looked powerful and menacing as it rolled down the hillsides, tearing up trees, triggering landslides, splitting roads into two, ripping away bridges and knocking down flimsy houses and drowning all sorts of vehicles. And for those houses which withstood its force, the water entered all the rooms, swallowing TVs, refrigerators, sofas, furniture, beds, fans, and in the end, human beings, who had no place to run. Those who escaped to the upper floors watched horrified as the water continued to rise: to the first and second floors. They had nowhere to go, except to a watery grave. But there were good-luck stories, too, as the Army, Navy, local fishermen and civilians staged dramatic last-minute rescues.

Sometimes, the water turned direction and entered new towns and submerged them. In Kerala’s Rice Bowl, Kuttanad, the entire paddy cultivation was wiped out under an immovable sheet of water. Fear and panic ravaged the land. There were several heart-wrenching stories and poignant images of the calamity that refused to die: the despair of over a thousand people who were stranded in a relief camp in Paravur, Ernakulam, for three days along with the dead bodies of six persons who died after a wall collapsed; people waving clothes from the rooftops of their deluged homes crying for help; and the horror that thousands of residents of Chengannur in Alappuzha district went through for three days and nights without food and electricity as rising waters nearly swallowed them.

Amid the horrors of gushing waters and rivers that charted new paths washing away roads and houses, the floods also brought out many images of grit, valour, compassion, and resilience. The sight of hundreds of fishermen wading through strong currents to save thousands of stranded men, women and children; the determination of a 25-year-old pregnant woman who slid herself into a sling dropped by the Navy chopper at the terrace of her marooned house in Aluva helping her to deliver a baby boy within minutes at a hospital nearby; or the large-heartedness of a fisherman who got down on his knees in the filthy waters so that people could use his back as a step to scamper into an awaiting rescue boat.

A temple opened its doors for Muslims to offer Eid namaz as floods deluged a mosque while in another instance a mosque gave shelter to Hindus. Thousands of people across the country and abroad opened their hearts and wallets to help the flood-displaced people.

It’s been more than 20 days since the monstrous floods devastated 12 of the 14 districts, killing nearly 400 and displacing over 13 lakh people. Many hundreds have lost their entire life’s earnings, while many hundreds have nowhere to go and are still living at the relief camps. Onam, the harvest festival, had come and gone last week without any festivities. Yes, volunteers and the government officers tried to cheer up the mood by organising the Onam sadya (feast), and the ‘pookalam’ (flower arrangement) at various relief camps across the state.

This was Kerala’s worst flooding. To the enormous shock of the people, luck ran out of God’s Own Country. Now the people will have to pick up the pieces: of their broken psyches, their social and economic devastation, the environmental damage and try to rise up like the Phoenix. Here’s a look at the cost of rebuilding Kerala; the fears of an epidemic and containing them; getting help from different corners and utilising them; whether the floods are uniting Keralites, irrespective of caste, creed or religion; the politics of disaster; and the state's allegation of step-motherly treatment from the Centre.

Manage Waste: Mission Clean-up

Tonnes of e-waste—televisions, computers, mobile phones, refrigerators and air conditioners—left behind by flood waters pose a challenge. Rajan Samuel of NGO Habitat for Humanity India says priority should be given to waste management—a big issue in every natural calamity. “The next 10-15 days are important. We need to have a plan to recycle the debris. First, we have to collect them and segregate them between what is recyclable and what is not,” he says, adding, “If we don’t act now, we will have a big problem.”

Habitat for Humanity has been associated with relief work in 38 disasters in India, including the Uttarakhand and Chennai floods and over 100 calamities across the world. Samuel says water contamination is one key area that the administration should focus on to stop an epidemic outbreak. Only after settling the waste and water contamination issues should the rehabilitation and reconstruction come, he adds.

The ground level works of rehabilitation and reconstruction should be left to the local panchayats, and Kerala can follow the Philippines model. “The Philippines deals with an average of 35 typhoons every year. The rehabilitation and reconstruction works are handled by the ‘barangays’ (the Filipino equivalent of villages or wards). Kerala can also use the local bodies and the efficiently-run ‘Kudumbashree’ network in the flood-ravaged regions,” suggests Samuel.

Mobilise Funds: Every Penny Counts

The state government has hiked the excise duty on liquor by 0.5 percent to 3.5 percent for 100 days, aiming to collect Rs 230 crore additional revenue. It also announced a special lottery ‘Ashwas’ priced at Rs 250 per ticket to raise Rs 100 crore. Rudra Sensarma, professor of Economics at IIM-Kozhikode, says the state has to brace itself to raise revenues from multiple sources, including market borrowings, higher recoveries from the under-taxed areas such as land and real estate, reducing leakages and wasteful expenses. “A special purpose bond can be floated dedicated to the rebuilding of roads and public infrastructure that will help raise long-term capital at a low-interest rate if the Centre allows it to be tax-free,” he says. Economist Mary George says the government, which had planned to collect Rs 500 crore from overseas investors through ‘masala bonds’, can use the same for rebuilding infrastructure.

Reconstruct at Any Cost: Nava Keralam on the Anvil

The scale of effort required to rebuild Kerala is proportional to the magnitude of the calamity. The floods have destroyed 14,000 km of Public Works Department roads, 82,000 km of local roads and 221 bridges. The rains and the landslides have destroyed or damaged nearly 27,000 houses and 40,000 hectares of farmland. The international airport at Kochi was closed down, patients were evacuated from hospitals as water rose dramatically while hundreds of power transformers and key water pumping stations went out of order, denying hundreds of thousands of people electricity and drinking water supply for several days.

The government’s preliminary estimates put the losses at Rs 20,000 crore, but it is likely that the final figures will be much higher. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has talked about building a ‘new Kerala’ or ‘Nava Keralam’.But building several areas from scratch is not easy and not as simple as it sounds. The funds or lack of it will be the biggest constraint, though the CM’s Relief Fund collected nearly Rs 721.45 crore till August 27, besides the Centre’s assistance of Rs 600 crore.

The biggest challenge for the government, however, is to breathe life into its near-dead economy. Major components of Kerala’s economy—travel and tourism, spices/agriculture, entertainment, and consumption—have come to a screeching halt following the catastrophe. Mary George, economist and former chairperson of the Kerala Public Expenditure Committee, says the state’s economy is completely devastated, and it will take at least five years for it to return to normalcy. “Though the government has pegged the losses at Rs 20,000 crore, I reckon the final figures will be 7-10 times higher. This is by calculating the losses incurred by key sectors such as tourism, agriculture, the decline in sales in automobiles and household goods, the loss of jobs and the destruction caused to rail, roads, bridges and the Kochi airport,” she explains.

Echoes Rudra Sensarma, professor, economics, at IIM-Kozhikode: “The fall in consumer purchases during the Onam period (coming on the back of a slowdown in spending during the Nipah crisis) is going to inflict heavy costs on the economy.” According to him, it is important that the state recovers quickly and particularly ensures the tourism sector gets back on its feet before the start of the tourism season in October. He points out that the Rs 20,000 crore figure arrived at by the government is almost as much as the entire fiscal deficit of the state. “Donations and future relief grants from the Centre and other governments are not going to be enough,” opines Sensarma.

Rajan Samuel, MD of Habitat for Humanity India, an NGO, and an expert in disaster relief who has been involved in the reconstruction of Chennai following the 2015 floods, says the work is still going on even after nearly four years. “The best-case scenario for Kerala is five years. But considering the enormity and the scale of the damage, it may take even more time,” he believes.

Manage the Dams: Gatekeepers of Life and Death

The floods triggered a debate whether it was a manmade disaster. Many, including the Opposition, alleged that the government released waters from 33 dams at one go, deluging many parts of the state. It’s pointed out that the rainfall Kerala received was 2,378 mm over 88 days, which was 30 percent less than the 1924 floods, even though it was four times more than normal. But experts have begged to defer.

James Wilson, special officer, Inter-State Water, Kerala, says in four days between August 14 and 17, the state received 800-950 mm, which was almost one-third of the total rainfall it used to receive for an entire year. Further, there was no warning from the IMD about the impending extreme rainfall for the four days, he adds. Kerala Dam Safety Authority chairman and former High Court judge CN Ramachandran Nair says all protocols were followed during the opening of the dams. “All the district administrations, including the Collectors, were informed in advance about the opening of dams. The engineers in charge had to give top priority to the dams’ safety. If any of the dams had burst, everyone would ask why the dams were not opened,” Justice Nair explains.

When asked if the dams could have been opened much earlier, he says a trial run was planned when the Idukki reservoir level touched 2,398 ft but suddenly the Idamalayar dam reached full reservoir limit forcing the authorities to open it, causing flooding in downstream Aluva region. “This delayed the opening of Idukki shutters,” he adds.Justice Nair claims the opening of the dams were not the only cause for the flooding. “We should understand the record rainfall across 20,000 sq km of the catchment areas, which was unprecedented,” he reasons.

Revive Economy: A Shot at Better Infra

The crisis throws up new possibilities which can kick-start the broken Kerala economy, and create jobs. VK Vijayakumar, the investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, says the state should take inspiration from the ‘new deal’ plan formulated by President Roosevelt to revive the economic depression that the American economy was going through during the 1930s.

According to him, hundreds of jobs will be created as large sums of money will be spent. “We will see ‘Keynesian economics’ at play,” he says. The money will be spent to repair and build roads and bridges, houses and business establishments, creating new jobs for carpenters, electricians, and engineers, which will trigger a consumption boom. He sees an immediate demand for ceiling fans, washing machines, refrigerators, and TVs, which will also activate the economy. Vijayakumar also foresees big support by the 25 lakh expatriate Malayali community.Maybe this crisis is godsend to build a ‘new Kerala’—both social and economic. “The crisis can be a perverse opportunity for the state to transform itself to a more resilient economy with stronger finances and better disaster management capabilities,” sums up Rudra Sensarma, professor of Economics at IIM-Kozhikode.

Opinion: VK Vijayakumar

Resources Should be Raised from All Corners

An event like the Great Deluge of 2018 happens once in a century, and requires a non-conventional response. The ultimate aim of reconstruction should not be just repairing the damage and compensating for the loss, but rebuilding a better Kerala. Estimates required for reconstruction varies from `10,000 to `50,000 crore. What we need first is credible figures of loss and destruction: loss to public infrastructure such as roads and bridges, loss due to partially damaged/completely damaged houses, loss to business and industrial establishments.

Resources have to be raised from wherever possible. We need not ask for foreign assistance, but if it is forthcoming it may be accepted, if there are no strings attached to it.The emotional connect which Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) have for their home state should be utilised. Of the 30 lakh NRKs abroad, around 10 lakh are resourceful. If at least five lakh can contribute, that will be a big amount. The vast majority of NRKs would prefer to give money to NGOs rather than to the government. Therefore, an innovative Public-Private-Partnership should be devised.

People will be forthcoming if they know the beneficiary. Therefore, it would be a good idea to invite sponsors for reconstruction. Initial estimates say that 7,000 homes have been completely destroyed and around 50,000 partially damaged. If details of these affected people and extent of the damage are made public, it would be easy to find sponsors. The Government of Kerala has suggested seeking the Centre’s approval for raising the state’s borrowing limit to 4.5 percent of SGDP and borrowing from the market. This would be a mistake. Kerala is fiscally vulnerable and any reckless market-borrowing programme can lead to a debt trap. The state should go for soft loans with repayment spread over 30 to 40 years.The author is an investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services

Opinion: G Vijayaraghavan



Building a New Dream



We have to start from scratch. The government should set up a 10-member team to rebuild the state within two years. It is not easy but also not difficult if the people stand united.

The Way Forward

• The government should consider setting up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with an efficient IAS officer as CEO with the rank of Chief Secretary, the CM as Chairman and a Vice Chairman, who could be a professional with a track record or a senior government officer, with Cabinet Minister rank.

• A non-partisan approach: people who drive the SPV should not be selected based on the colour of the flag they support.

• The SPV members should have exceptional levels of credibility.

• Approach Malayalis and well-wishers across the world not only for money but for expertise.

• Ensure that the river banks which were encroached are left free. Those who had homes there will need to be resettled elsewhere.

• The Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) is mainly for individual support. State infrastructure may need a separate fund or changes be made to the CMDRF to accommodate this.

• The amount needed is around `50,000 crore; `20,000-25,000 crore for restoration. But to build a new Kerala, one will need double the amount.

• Approach global funding agencies like the World Bank.

• Do not plan for anything that needs over 24 months.

• Work from bottom up.

• Giving ownership to people will inspire more people to donate.

• There should be a system to track what is delivered every fortnight.

• Political parties should not be allowed to hijack the programme.

The author, who served as the first CEO of the Technopark, is a former State Planning Board member

Opinion: KV Joseph

Favourable Investment Climate Needed

Devastated by the torrential rains and the ensuing floods of mid-August 2018, Kerala is in dire need for reconstruction. Though the immediate concern should be rehabilitation of the affected and the reconstruction of the houses, roads and bridges, the time is appropriate to think of the long-term reconstruction needs of the state.

The Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) have been reluctant to invest in productive activities mainly because of the prevalence of an unfriendly investment environment. The frequent occurrence of bandhs, gheraos and nokkukoolis, very often with the connivance of the political parties, stands as a clear manifestation of the unfriendly climate for investment. The havoc created by the flood provides a God-sent opportunity to curtail all such nefarious practices.

The NRKs are sure to lend a helping hand. Even foreign investors can be lured. As beautiful cities are erected on the ruins of cities destroyed, a new Kerala can thus be created. The promotion of the IT sector can be thought of.The author is a former Professor of Economics and Member, Kerala State Expenditure Review Committee