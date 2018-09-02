Home Magazine

The Little Yogis

From battling health issues to bonding, the mom-baby yoga is the most charming trend that fitness enthusiasts can offer 

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Kids during a session;

Yoga is believed to have the innate ability to heal, strengthen, and transform the body and the mind. Moms practise pre-natal and post-natal yoga for a healthy pregnancy, but classes with kids is also garnering its fair share of fans. Fitness has suddenly become a great bonding ground for moms and babies.Mumbai-based Ravinder Kaur and Jasmeet Kaur, who started Yogazoo way back in 2007 to popularise the practice of yoga among toddlers, children and their parents, believe that the practice is a complete form of education that aids the holistic enhancement of the child. The duo has formulated unique, fun-based programmes to channelise the individual needs of every child, right from the age of eight months. 

Ravinder says, “A child emulates his or her parents. We encourage the mother to let their child be. Practising yoga with the mother not only builds deeper bonds but also helps in making yoga a habit.” Their programme caters to three age groups: 8-18 months (Baby Yogazoo), 2-6 years (Pre-schoolers) and 7-14 years (Yuktaha Yoga), and is based on the mantra ‘Atha Yoga Anushasan’. “Yoga begins with discipline and leads to a harmonious personality. The habit of practising yoga, if taught early in life, leads to heightened physical stamina, balanced emotions and elevated intellectual and creative skills,” explains Jasmeet.

The method of teaching at Yogazoo is more ‘play-way’ that works best for children in initiating them into this practice, holding their attention and keeping them glued to it. Blogger, fitness trainer and winner of Mrs India Delhi-NCR 2018 and Mrs India Superfit Goddess 2018 titles, and a mother of two, Neha Bangia Gulati says, “The key is to keep it simple and short. Kids are more flexible than adults, but they are not so swift. Become a kid yourself, teach them in a fun way and correct their postures, but by degrees.” Neha’s son Evan, 7, started showing interest in yoga when he was five while her daughter Mira, 3, is brave enough to try a headstand.

The benefits are many. Deepa Sehara says her son Milind, 10, who had some health issues when he was two has been practising ‘Anulom-Vilom’ for past couple of years and is now healthier, happier and more agile. She was initiated into yoga by her son. “My son makes me sit and practise with him, almost daily.” The glow on her face is proof that she loves this. 

Yoga enthusiast and mother to a three-year-old, Arathi Ayyangar, says, “Children happily imitate their parents. They aren’t fearful and love and trust in doing something in the company of their mother.” Arathi practises ‘Bhramari’ and ‘Pranayam’ with her daughter Adhrita because these are easier. There are many innovative additions to make the staid asanas interesting. Like Neha says, “I have added some twists. To make it more quirky, I add storytelling and some hula hoop to fill in because it’s not easy for kids to follow a long session.”

Similarly, Yogazoo has many themes centred around providing holistic learning. “The dimensions of our class are essentially methods or themes that we use, to make the learning more contextual,” says Jasmeet. The best takeaway for the duo is to see some of the top-notch schools of Mumbai lap up their innovative yoga programme.But certain precautions must be observed. Yoga guru and founder of Vashistha Yoga, Dheeraj Vashistha says, “Children should initially try focusing on leg balancing and standing asanas, and avoid forward and back-bending exercises.” 

Benefits of  mom-baby yoga
❖ Aids the holistic enhancement of the child 
❖ Practising yoga with the mother helps build deeper bonds
❖ Helps in making yoga a habit 
❖ The habit of yoga, if taught early in life, leads to heightened physical stamina, balanced emotions and elevated intellectual and creative skills

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to