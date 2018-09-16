Pets full of beans

Asha Menon By

Like in all cities, people of Bengaluru take their shaggy dogs on daily outings for the usual reasons involving lamp posts and tasty treats. These just got better with Maia-Eat, Bake, Mom that feeds its beastly customers along with the services of canine nutritionist Ishmeet Singh Chandiok. Like the cat and dog restaurants in Japan and Europe, Maia’s eponymous owner isn’t apprehensive of its regular patrons being put off by its new clientele since it provides a “spacious” outdoor area for the pets and their human parents.

The only concern is about many dogs of different temperaments getting along. Restaurant co-founder Ishan Shah believes that the market for pet-dining will grow in the city. “Pet parents in most cases are no different from human parents; they don’t like leaving their pets behind when they go out for leisurely brunches and meals,” he says. Pet parents can choose a “specially-curated” four-course meal from the menu with Cottage Cheese and Oven-roasted Carrot Canapes, Apple Ice cream and Millets with Roasted Vegetables, for their pets. All dishes are priced between `75 and `125, plus taxes.

Chandiok, founder of Harley Corner, which delivers ready-to-eat and preservative-free meals for dogs in different cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi through a subscription model, says: “The highlight of this vegetarian menu for pets will be yoghurt-based ice creams and cottage cheese and carrot cake.”

The pet nutritionist will be assisted by his chief tasting officer and pet Harley, an Indian dog he rescued as a puppy.

What about the canine lust for meat? “A pet needs its required amount of protein. There are vegetarian sources of protein, which however are slow-release proteins compared to meat.” He believes an occasional vegetarian fine-dining experience with the family won’t upset their dietary needs but if the pet is on a “100 percent veg diet,” he recommends food supplements.

“Meat, meat and more meat,” he lists as musts in a doggie diet. “Eggs and white fish are excellent sources of protein. The best veggies for dogs are carrots, beans, cauliflower, sweet potato and pumpkin, he adds. The nutritionist says dogs aren’t fussy eaters. “Their fussiness comes from their human parents who spoil them,” he says.

Dog days have become more interesting in Bengaluru.

Spot it

Maia - Eat | Bake | Mom

253, Green Glen Layout, Bellandur, Bengaluru

Instagram: @maiabangalore