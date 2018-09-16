Home Magazine

Sadhguru, the divine master

Sadhguru is a man whose passion spills into everything he encounters.

Published: 16th September 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sadhguru is a man whose passion spills into everything he encounters. A fearless rebel from the start, his childhood was punctuated with solitary forays into the forest for days at a stretch, snake-catching and class-cutting. In youth, his blunt clarity into life made him an unofficial counsellor to his problem-ridden college mates, while his love of adventure led him on motorcycle expeditions.

This is an insight into the world of a spiritual master. One of the most original, refreshing and a contemporary thinker—because as he says “I am not educated”—Sadhguru is embedded in deep rituals of yogic and meditative practices. He whispers of several births to have visited this planet. The magnificence of his presence evokes both peace and vulnerability.

He is a mystic, a yogi, a poet and a dancer of a kind that unravels the mysteries of divine energy.
Each image in this book reveals the magic spirit he carries through various stages of his yogic exercises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi