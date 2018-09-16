Sadhguru, the divine master

Raghu Rai By

Sadhguru is a man whose passion spills into everything he encounters. A fearless rebel from the start, his childhood was punctuated with solitary forays into the forest for days at a stretch, snake-catching and class-cutting. In youth, his blunt clarity into life made him an unofficial counsellor to his problem-ridden college mates, while his love of adventure led him on motorcycle expeditions.

This is an insight into the world of a spiritual master. One of the most original, refreshing and a contemporary thinker—because as he says “I am not educated”—Sadhguru is embedded in deep rituals of yogic and meditative practices. He whispers of several births to have visited this planet. The magnificence of his presence evokes both peace and vulnerability.

He is a mystic, a yogi, a poet and a dancer of a kind that unravels the mysteries of divine energy.

Each image in this book reveals the magic spirit he carries through various stages of his yogic exercises.