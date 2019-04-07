Home Magazine

How yoga helps women

Published: 07th April 2019

Yoga is a combination of physical poses and breathing techniques that uplifts the psychological and physiological aspects of health. It has been known to bring in mindfulness, self-awareness and physical health benefits. These include weight loss, fitness, stamina, emotional wellness, peaceful sleep, and acceptance of one’s thoughts and emotions. Yoga, in general, is helpful to both men and women. But what specific benefits does it bring to women? 

Women are prone to physical, mental and psychological problems because of their reproductive cycle and related hormonal imbalances. From the onset of puberty to the menopause, a woman’s body endures a lot of physical and mental strain. Yoga acts as a restorative process to preparing and bearing all that comes with life. 

The various asanas in yoga are designed to bring calmness to the wandering minds of the teenagers while making the hormonal imbalances bearable. Yogic poses like the vajrasana, dhanurasana, etc help manage the period cycles, promote a healthier body, remove toxins and give peace of mind. Yoga poses combined with good breathing techniques and meditation help avoid emotional instability and develop the reproductive organs in a healthy way.

Women in their 20s and 30s juggle their career, household chores, the period cycles, pregnancy and tiresome schedules. Yoga brings balance into their lives by culminating a habit that improves their hormonal balance, body strength, self-acceptance and calmness. While the responsibilities of the world can be daunting, cutting out a 40-minute practice helps bring energy, sanity and peace of mind. 

Then comes menopause, when a woman’s reproductive cycle comes to an end. The transition period is hard to handle specially with the whole lot of hormonal changes. One is known to undergo fatigue, pain, mood swings, hot flashes, disturbed stomach during this period. Yoga activates the energy chakras and provides strength to women to deal with their physiological and psychological changes. It aids in optimising the performance of the body organs. It also balances the hormones, moods and inner peace to attain a quality of life. 
The author is a pranic healer and director of Atmantan Wellness Centre, Pune

