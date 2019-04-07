Home Magazine

The traveller’s canvas

Published: 07th April 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

The complexity of cross-cultural relations comes naturally to artist Akshay Raj Singh Rathore, given that he moved to France from India around four years ago and witnessed a lot of societal turmoil both in Europe and back at home in India. His current exhibition, on display at Gallery Espace in New Delhi, titled, ‘Un-practiced Frugality’, questions the diminishing importance and role of nature at large and stresses the importance of sustainable art. It showcases around 20 works on paper portraying his personal journey over the last four years that he “put together in isolation while focusing on the issues of the social realm. It was a socially engaged art practice,” reveals the artist. 

Akshay is pretty candid about this inner turmoil: “It took me quite a while to adjust and was quite a challenge. Here I was, suddenly arriving in Europe without any clear vision. This body of work is the reflection and the parallel thoughts that ran through my mind during those days. From my earlier politically motivated works, here I have arrived at an abstract space where you can see things in their abstract reality.” In the course of his journey, Akshay forayed into sculpture, installation, performance, photography, collages, drawing, and animation. Having done extensive research in different fields such as history, anthropology, mass media communication, agrarian studies and political science, the traces of all can be seen in the various themes of his works.

Hailing from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, Akshay was in Paris when the Charlie Hebdo attack happened, followed by the Bataclan attack. “A large part of the series has a reference to what was happening. As an artist I simply poured my angst on to the canvas. The drawings are a reference to the societal fears filtering down to me and making me vulnerable,” he says. The artworks also force the viewers to think of the abstract form and what can emanate from it—Power, economy, money and politics.

In an attempt to look at the world in a simplified way, his works feature a minimalistic style. They speak of a certain cultural language and aesthetics. From a series of charcoal paintings and sketches, to using leftover materials, pigments and colours, the artist is averse to any form of wastage and is frugal to the point of edging towards non-existentialism in his artwork. He also stresses on his ecology angle, like using turmeric for instance, or even vegetable dyes in his works. It is the message of repurposing that Akshay wants to share.

“Minimalism is the future. If we are talking about what we really feel for and what we envision, we have to think of our scarce resources and use them with as much measure as possible. You can’t want everything of everything. There has to be a limit. Only then will it sustain and live on,” he signs off.

