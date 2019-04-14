Home Magazine

 Weaves of tradition

They saw fabric and food grains being offered by the devotees, who would come to pay their respects to the deity, from across the country.

Published: 14th April 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ramya and Malyada Goverdhan with an artisan

Sisters Ramya and Malyada Goverdhan grew up in one of the oldest Vaishnava temple precincts dedicated to Andal (Alvar saints of South India) in Vrindavan. They saw fabric and food grains being offered by the devotees, who would come to pay their respects to the deity, from across the country. “We would look at people’s attire and try guessing which part of the country they are from,” says Malyada. Thus, it was no surprise when the duo opened a clothing store, with the focus being mainly on handloom and handmade items. Today, almost 15 years later, their venture Hands of India (HOI) enjoys a lot of popularity, with local textiles getting a contemporary outlook.

The sisters feel that the handloom tradition needs to be preserved but they also want to create employment in semi-urban and rural areas. “Anything that is handmade has a low entry barrier, meaning if you want to do hand embroidery, you just need a needle and a thread. When the entry barriers are so low, there is a huge scope of training unskilled people for the job. This was one of the primary criterion for us and
that’s how we gravitated towards handmade,” says Malyada, who has worked in the software industry, while Ramya has completed a five-year stint with the Indian Air Force.

To develop the brand, the sisters zigzagged around the country, working with embroidery groups in Kanyakumari, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Their products are 100 per cent cotton with kantha (West Bengal), kasuthi (Karnataka) and other hand embroidered forms from Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh being added to their list. “There’s a lot of hand printing too (dabu, ajrakh) and kalamkari (Pedanna in Andhra Pradesh) with vegetable dyes blending itself well with western silhouettes. Our biggest selling range is bandhani,” reveals Malyada and adds that they have tried their hand at chikankari on handloom fabrics on brighter shades such as yellows and reds compared to the pastel shades and the transparent mulmul fabric.

But HOI is currently facing the challenge of scaling up. “Normally, we see that those working with these artisan clusters typically open an NGO. But we’ve invested our own money instead of opting for grants and loans. Also, any artisan group typically takes about two years to achieve the desired level of quality and finesse. Our kurtas come with a six-month guarantee with our embroiderers being made to understand that they have to take guarantee of the thread colour so that it does not come on to the fabric,” says Malyada.

While the handloom tradition dates back 5,000 years, according to Malyada, the society is frittering away its ‘intelligent capital’. “The market has been inundated with Chinese brocade which is one-tenth the cost of the original brocade. Nobody even knows what the real Banarasi brocade looks like,” she rues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malyada Goverdhan Vaishnava temple Indian Air Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp