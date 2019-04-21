Home Magazine

Father Forest

Deers, nilgais, pigs, wild boars, monkeys, porcupines, peacocks and rabbits are often spotted.

Published: 21st April 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh/Shankar Narayan

Ten years ago, when Shankar Narayan, an accountant started out, it was a piece of ordinary piece of land. Today, the three-acre area located in Byndoor, Mangaluru, sports a mini forest housing wild animals and birds. Borrowing from the Bhagavad Gita, Shankar named it ‘Sthitaprajna’, which translates to stable-minded.    Shankar recalls, “I bought the land in 2008. Then I purchased 2,000 saplings. Some I planted but many wild plants grew on their own.

The birds did their bit as well.” He then inaugurated ‘Sthitaprajna’ on November 1 in 2009, which is also World Vegan Day. Since then he has been a committed vegan (he was appointed as Regional Coordinator for South and West Asia and India for World Vegan Day) and has been celebrating the vegan festivals here annually. 

During the inauguration, 25 vegans from Bengaluru turned up. And with the addition of another 150 non-vegans, the event turned into a festival, recalls Shankar. “I thought that instead of organising in a hotel or a non-vegan place, it would be a good idea to organise World Vegan Day here,” he says. The fare during the event is mostly traditional south Indian food, all veganised. In 2019, the festival will be celebrated between August 9 and 11.

Initially, Sthitaprajna had no electricity or pucca road and the nearest public transport was 4 kms away. Staying in a simple cottage, Shankar’s lifestyle might as well have resembled that of a hermit. The cool, calm and beautiful ambience could be a dream location for any homestay but with the place sporting two cottages, it best doubles as an ashram. “People can come and stay here but with an advance appointment. There are no servants and no fixed facilities. It’s a compromise between a forest and a civilised life. There are no fixed charges, though a voluntary contribution is accepted,” says the 53-year-old.

The nearby stream,  which is seasonal in nature, adds a beautiful touch to this man-made forest. “During one of the vegan festivals, many participants swam in the river,” says the nature enthusiast adding that monsoons are the best time to visit the place, which also coincides with the annual vegan festival.

Deers, nilgais, pigs, wild boars, monkeys, porcupines, peacocks and rabbits are often spotted. Shankar also claims to have encountered a tiger on his way back home late at the night. A recent addition to Sthitaprajna is the sky observation tower. “There is no pollution to mar the beauty of the night sky and one might as well time-travel,” smiles Shankar. The place is also a litter-free and silent zone with zero-tolerance towards plastic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shankar Narayan Man made forest Forest conservation World Vegan Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp