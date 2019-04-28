Home Magazine

Benefits of Brahmi in Ayurveda

Western physicians would baulk at the idea of a drug that could simultaneously treat hair loss, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), cough, rheumatism, depression and also enhance memory.

Published: 28th April 2019

Brahmi flowers

Western physicians would baulk at the idea of a drug that could simultaneously treat hair loss, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), cough, rheumatism, depression and also enhance memory. Bacopa monnieri, or brahmi as it is popularly called, is one such herb. It is used in Ayurvedic practice in cases of unmada and apasmara, that is in cases of insanity and epilepsy. It is also used in Alzheimer's disease and in attention deficit hyperactivity disorders.

Bacopa monnieri, or moneywort as it is otherwise called, is also used as an aquarium plant as it tolerates difficult light conditions. It is an undemanding plant and is widely appreciated by aquarium enthusiasts for its pretty small fleshy leaves and small mauve flowers.

So, you must have gathered that brahmi loves water. It is quite easy to grow, cuttings kept in a jar of water will quickly give out roots. One is tempted to grow it in the house and use it like one could use other herbs say pudina or coriander. Brahmi, however, is extremely bitter and I really haven’t got quite reconciled to eating it like a chutney or a pesto. I found one enthusiast who had made a pesto with leaves of brahmi and basil.

Brahmi should not be confused with Centella asiatica or gotukola (called vallarai in Tamil) whose leaves can be used to make a slightly bitter but quite tasty chutney especially if one adds a bit of coconut and green chilly to it. Brahmi does not make such a tasty chutney however and one needs to look at the classical preparations if one needs to use it as a rasayana drug or for therapeutic uses. Brahmi is a medhya drug and can be used for improving mental functions, enhancing memory and in treating various mental disorders.

Brahmi ghritam would be my top choice if one were using it for enhancing memory as it is a poly herbal ghee and it is now widely recognised that medications made with ghee can cross the brain-blood barrier. Brahmi ghritam also contains other medhya and rasayana herbs such as shankhpushpi (Convolvulus pluricaulis) and vacha (Acorus calamus). Brahmi ghritam in addition contains trikatu (pepper, long pepper and dried ginger), trivrit (Operculina turpethum), danti (Baliospermum solanifolium), araghwadha (Cassia fistula) and krimihara (Embelia ribes).

Since brahmi ghritam contains herbs which have heating or laxative and other effects, it is best taken under the advice of a vaidyar. It should not be used indiscriminately for children. Other classical preparations made with brahmi are brahmi tailam and brahmi vati. Brahmi tailam is used in the treatment of headache, tension and anxiety. It helps prevent hair fall. It is also used in the treatment of sleeplessness. It is used in panchakarma treatment for shirodhara and shiropicha. Brahmi tailam can be more freely used as it only contains amalaki and tilataila.

Brahmi vati, yet another classical preparation, is a favourite with physicians dealing with memory and mental issues such as Alzheimer's etc. Brahmi Vati contains swarna makshika bhasma (a bhasma of copper and iron pyrite) and rasa sindooram (a compound of purified mercury and sulphur). It is a very effective drug in treating depression, psychiatric conditions and in enhancing memory. It should, however, be taken under the guidance of an Ayurvedic vaidyar.In Ayurvedic rasayana, drugs are normally used to counteract the physical damages caused by aging. Medhya rasayana drugs do the same for the deleterious mental 
effects of aging.

The writer is retired Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. She can be reached at sheelarani.arogyamantra@gmail.com/arogyamantra.blogspot.com

