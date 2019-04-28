Culture call in Amritsar

Kaushani Banerjee By

On a long weekend, city dwellers simply want to break the monotony and experience a new locale. For those looking for a quick break with a multitude of experiences - history, culture, food and nature - Amritsar in Punjab hits the sweet spot. It is a six to seven hour drive from Delhi. One can take a train, flight or a bus or simply drive to this bustling hub. Regardless of the mode of transport, one is greeted by green fields, long stretches of wheat and pine trees lined on the highway.

On reaching the city, try not to get lost in the old lanes, instead stick to the Heritage Street. The main attractions in Amritsar are located next to each other making it a delight for travellers. Jallianwala Bagh, the Partition Museum, the Golden Temple are lined one after the other.

A palki sahib ceremony in the temple takes place twice a day, where the holy book Guru Granth Sahib is carried to a room for night stay. To witness it, visit the temple at 4 am. On the same street several hundred joints serving Amritsari kulche, chole, lassi and other Punjabi delicacies can also be found. Shops selling famous phulkari work items and Punjabi morajis are also in the same lane.

A day can be spent sightseeing but set time aside for visiting Wagah Border which is an hour away from Amritsar. Budget travellers can take a shared auto or a cab for the retreating ceremony before sunset at 5 pm, where BSF and the Indian Army showcase patriotism in a never-seen-before avatar.

One has to reach by 3 pm to get seats at the arena which remains jam-packed through out the year. The seats allow the audience a view of the Pakistani side as well, who also display a similar show of nationalistic fervour. The atmosphere remains charged as army recruits march past to the border line and wave the Indian flag. With a panoramic view of Pakistan and roadside milestones saying - ‘Lahore, 22 km’, one can only come back with memories.