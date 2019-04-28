Home Magazine

Decor line gets flower power

Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore ties up with Walmart for exclusive decor line.

Published: 28th April 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore

Actress Drew Barrymore is a woman of many talents. She’s been a Hollywood mainstay since she was a four-year-old, she’s authored bestselling books and she has her own line of wines as well as beauty products. Now, she has forayed into the world of interiors by launching a brand new line of furniture and decor—Drew Barrymore Flower Home.

The collection, which was launched on March 28, is available online at Walmart and includes over 200 items that start at $18, with the most expensive piece still coming in under $1,000. The assortment is eclectic, on-trend, approachable and fun—a lot like Barrymore herself! “I have always had a love for creating joyful spaces —places where unexpected prints and patterns, shapes and styles, and colours and textures come together in the most delightful way,” Barrymore said in a press release. 

“My new collection of furniture and home decor is inspired by this passion and I hope it inspires everyone to make themselves at home,” she added. There are some decidedly boho influences present, but the collection doesn’t scream “flower child.” Instead, it feels at once sophisticated and approachable. There are some real gems in this line, both for people looking to fully overhaul their homes and those who just want to add a few new accessories.

