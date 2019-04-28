Force of nature explored via art

Ayesha Singh By

Compressed between plastic and metal, bricks and mortar is the stifled voice of freedom that came when nature was allowed to blossom, away from spiteful urban interruptions. This utopian freedom was one that artist Shridhar Iyer has illustrated in ‘Tambulam’, his new body of work. Born in the Thiruvengadu village of Thanjavur district, Tamil Nadu, Iyer grew up near an estuary of the Kaveri river and often visited the sea nearby, befriending birds for recreation. But the quandary he saw between man and nature when he moved to Bhopal with his family, changed him forever.

As the city dealt with the aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984, no one knew the antidote to the rising toxicity that mercilessly turned human bodies into cadavers. To help those who survived, many shelter homes and health centres were opened. Ample funds were poured in for the cause. “But no one noticed that the flocks of birds that used to fly in the morning and evening, in groups of what seemed like thousands, went missing overnight. I know this because I was a volunteer with the rescue team. I started thinking about all this and made a few abstract paintings portraying what I observed.

My artistic quest projects the disconnect between two most powerful forces of existence—humans and nature,” explains Iyer. Presented by Art Konsult gallery, Tambulam is his humble gratitude to Mother Earth. It’s a plate of a colour, hope and a powerful body of musings that serve the viewer joy, sorrow, celebration, peace and silence from the recesses of its core.

“In this show, there are two installations, one about Amiya and Champa tree, in which I have shown that architects and planners should always keep their development plans in accordance with nature and not play with it carelessly. The other one is ‘Still I love You’, showing branches of a tree on a stretcher, along with a drip hanging depicting hope for life. There are three videos called ‘We’ showing concerns for the environment, 10 paintings from Jatra series that shows celebration, 40 cosmic drawings and many small canvases,” he says.

The exhibition is an exploration for Iyer’s ongoing tryst with the subject. For the last six years, he has questioned human progress. As a result of this, his art has become conceptual and what one can see is a conscious effort to project a grave reality that all humans must take cognisance of. He also follows the Sanatana Dharma, which states that God is omnipresent and thus finds it difficult to disrespect elements of nature. “Nature has become such a big part of my life and work because of the time I spent in virgin environments growing up. I am a result of everything I experienced.

This also sets my work apart from other contemporary artists,” he says, adding, “Through my paintings, installations and videos, I speak of an alternative, contemporary fascination. In this way, it mirrors the Panchbhootas and other aspects of nature and positive union of all elements.”

It’s no surprise that Iyer’s foremost concern is overpopulation that mooches off natural reserve indiscriminately. He believes that we’re all marching towards our own destruction. Science, he feels, is required for inventions and advancement, not self-destruction. “I am worried seeing how nature seeks revenge in today’s time, with devastating calamities hitting all parts of the world announced. We can still turn back if we want and reconsider the damages we’ve made to pave the way for a better future,” says the artist.

It is at times like these when his mind takes him back to his childhood days in Thiruvengadu where he would listen to the songs of birds for hours. Thus, he claims to have pledged to himself that he would, through his art, keep alive the innocent cosmos he had grown up in, where birds still chirped, hills still put up a shadow play and rivers still flew with sweet water.