Hair care routine for summer

The summer sun is here and is casting its spell on us with its scorching rays. The blazing heat needs us to take care of not just our skin but also our hair as they are usually left out while we dab our body with sunscreen lotions. The ultraviolet rays are harmful and often leave our hair dry, brittle and discoloured. So, here are a few quick tips to inculcate in our hair care routines to protect our tresses from the heat, sun, and humidity without turning it into a battle:

Minimise exposure to heating tools

A blow-dry, flat iron and a curling rod usually comes in handy when we step out of the house. But, it is important to ditch these heat-generating tools to ensure healthy hair. They cause extensive damage.

Cover your tresses

It is vital to cover the hair before stepping out during the day. The harsh sun rays affect our hair in an adverse way and ensure that the heat leaves an indelible effect. Cover the head with a scarf or hat before heading out in the sun.

Oiling for nourishment Just as our body needs food, our hair needs oil. The oil acts as nourishment for our hair and ensures that they get proper nutrients. Regular oiling prevents dry and rough hair, and helps in restoring all the essential oils required to maintain healthy scalp and tresses.

Consume plenty of fluids

Fluids help us get rid of the toxins from the body and ensure that the hair is also healthy. Drink plenty of water, smoothies, fresh juices, shakes, lemonade and coconut water to remain refreshed, hydrated and healthy during the summers.

Add sunscreen to hair

Sunscreen for hair is real. There are several shampoos available in the market that contain UV protection ingredients but most of those are filled with chemicals. One effective way to add some protection is to run your hands lightly through your hair after applying sunscreen to your body.

Put your hair up

Try to tie your hair in loose buns and messy braids to control and minimise the exposure to the sun. Tying your hair tightly stresses the roots and exposes them to increase damage and breakage.

The author is a hair expert and hair transplant surgeon at Dr A’s Clinic, Delhi