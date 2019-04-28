Home Magazine

How to develop mental endurance

It can be improved in much the same way that an athlete improves his physical endurance, through practice and exercises.

We all face various challenges each day, at home, at work, at the store and on the street. Many of them are just minor challenges, with which we deal automatically and easily, but some of them require strategy, thinking and mental endurance. You need mental endurance if you work in an uncongenial environment, or if you have a demanding boss. You also need mental endurance when dealing with your teenagers, taking care of elderly parents, or when you do business with difficult people.

We meet challenges every day, and therefore, we must learn to build mental endurance on a daily basis. Mental endurance does not mean passivity or suffering; it means mental strength. It is the ability to exercise inner strength in everyday life, and the ability to deal effectively with all challenges. This requires a certain degree of willpower and self-discipline and perseverance.

We must learn to keep our mind focused upon what we are doing, and not let it get distracted. We should also not give in to unreasonable or unjust demands from people. We must learn to stay on the road that leads to our goals, no matter how tough the going is. When we build mental endurance, we teach ourselves never to quit what we are doing. Our mental endurance keeps us going, even when our body is tired or when we are bored, and despite the difficulties and challenges, we face.

You can improve your mental endurance in much the same way that an athlete improves his physical endurance, through practice and exercises. Mental exercises challenge the brain, strengthen it, and build endurance. They also strengthen the concentration and the memory. You can exercise your brain and mind in various ways and develop mental endurance. One way is through solving puzzles and crosswords since they require that you use your head and remember facts, vocabulary and details.

Certain video games can also challenge your mind and brain, as well as games that require you to use your memory or plan ahead, such as Sudoku or chess. Physical exercises are important not only for the body but also for the brain since they send more oxygen and blood to the brain. Focusing on what you are doing improves your concentration, self-discipline and your mental endurance.

Rather than dividing your attention between work and daydreaming, reading a book and watching TV, doing your homework and listening to music, focus on one thing only. Don't try to do so all day long, because you will fail and get disappointed. Rather, focus on one thing for a few minutes at a time, and gradually extend the time.

  • Challenge yourself to do things you never did before, but use caution and common sense.
  • Do things that you usually do, but in a different way.
  • Learn new things, develop new skills, or start a new hobby.

All these activities make your mind work, improve its strength and endurance, develop willpower and self-discipline, and give you the inner strength and mental endurance necessary for dealing with the challenges of daily life.

Sasson is a life coach and motivational speaker

