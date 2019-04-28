Home Magazine

Overcoming Hurdles, Garuda Brings Nectar

Descriptions in our Puranas and Itihasas contain many yogic secrets that point out the obstacles on the path to self-realisation.

Published: 28th April 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Garuda

Garuda

When Garuda’s flight created mayhem, the Devas were fighting a losing battle and were almost killed, but not really. Garuda flew in the direction of the nectar. It was surrounded by a wheel of fire—a richly blazing fire that rose high up into the sky, almost covering the sun. The intelligent bird drank all the waters of the earth assuming 8,100 mouths, spat it out and put out the fire.

Such descriptions in our Puranas and Itihasas contain many yogic secrets that point out the obstacles on the path to self-realisation and the means to remove them through practices of Hatha Yoga, Pranayama, meditation and devotion. Garuda entered the spot where the nectar was. His body was glowing like the sun. The powerful bird entered the sea.

There he saw a big wheel with blades sharp as a razor revolving around the pot of nectar. This big machine was created by the Devas to prevent people from easily stealing away the nectar. In life too the more subtle joys are inaccessible to those whose minds are crude and full of desire, anger, hatred and jealousy. The sharp razorblade wheel is symbolic of our slicing intellect. It cuts all objects, people, emotions into bits and keeps the mind hankering for joys outside and prevents its turn within to find the pot of nectar of our true self.

Well, Garuda is the divine mind. He cannot be fooled by this machine-like deathly wheel. He patiently studied the mechanism and saw a way through it to the nectar. In life too, whenever we encounter a problem, we have to become quiet, observe like Garuda did and a solution will spring up. In the face of a mighty contraption, Garuda reduced his size and passed through the spokes.

Here is another life lesson. When the problem is mighty, let the individual become so tiny, so humble, so much without an assertive ego that no knife can shred. Hanuman was like that. In the Hanuman Chalisa of Sant Tulsidas, it is said ‘Sukshma Rupa Dhari Siyahi Dikhava Bikata Rupa Dhari Lanka Jarava’—when Hanuman was before mother Sita, he assumed a subtle and tiny form. When he had to destroy the arrogance of people in Lanka, he assumed a huge and fearsome form. 

Garuda saw two snakes near the nectar, vomiting fire. These snakes are the yogic symbols for the solar and lunar channels of energy—the ida and pingala nadis. The life of dynamism, energy, softness and coolness flows through these channels. Like the two snakes, the channels of energy never show a respite of awareness to matters of the outer world.

The snakes never blinked and they always looked ferocious. They were so powerful that their very sight could turn people to ashes. But, Suparna, the divine bird, was much more powerful than them all. He raised dust that covered their eyes, attacked them from all sides, tore them apart, lifted the pot and broke the deadly wheel into pieces.

The author is Sevak, Chinmaya Mission, Tiruchi; brni.sharanyachaitanya@gmail.com; www.chinmayamission.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puranas Hindu Mythology Garuda Garuda Nectar Chinmaya Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp