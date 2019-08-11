Ideal fragrances for the earth Signs

Nitin Manchanda By

TAURUS: Taureans are talented, grounded and down to earth who have complete faith in their own self-worth. Warm, patient and passionate about the little things in life, they are intense with being loyal to people in their life. They admire things that have value to them, and they tend to create their own ideas and habits instead of adapting to those of others. They can however also be possessive and maybe a little stubborn. A warm yet sensual aroma like woody and oriental scents like cedarwood, amber and musk attract them as well as floral scents like rose, lavender, jasmine and fresh bamboo. The sweet scent of honeysuckle and magnolia helps the uncompromising Taurus to become more flexible in their ways and loose the rigid attitude to things in life.

VIRGO: Virgos are practical people who keeps lists and fusses over projects until everything is done in an organised and neat manner. They are hard-working which may be overwhelming at times on how much they must manage. They can be perfectionists and a bit of a worrier but are also incredibly nurturing to those they love. As they are careful and methodical people who cross their ‘T’s and dot their ‘I’s and attend to every last detail prefers fragrances with the same amount of perfection like the scents of sage, fennel, lemon, vanilla and patchouli as they are very consistent and strong and can help balance the Virgo trying to get over that critical self. Their preferred choice of fragrance is usually delicate, sensual, delicately subtle, earthy and feminine and thus scents with rich notes of coffee, orange blossom and blue absinthe will soothe and elevate their mood every time, without making them smell over the top - much like their persona.

CAPRICORN: Capricorns are extremely responsible and reliable. Being sensible and realistic, they are driven to succeed and sees challenges along the way as puzzles that they are delighted to work out. They work hard to achieve their goals and like seeing things get done. They know how to self-discipline and complete a project with a straightforward attitude and humour about dealing with the challenges of life, yet they need to be reminded to take a break occasionally. Thus scents with notes of tulip, mimosa, myrrh and lilac are a good choice for their level-headed personality that’s both strong and sensual as well as ignite creativity. They should avoid watery scents like aqua as it evokes strong emotions and they can get stuck in deep, dark moods if overstimulated by water energy.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are the author’s own.

