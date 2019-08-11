Home Magazine

Ideal fragrances for the earth Signs

Taureans are talented, grounded and down to earth who have complete faith in their own self-worth.

Published: 11th August 2019 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

TAURUS: Taureans are talented, grounded and down to earth who have complete faith in their own self-worth. Warm, patient and passionate about the little things in life, they are intense with being loyal to people in their life. They admire things that have value to them, and they tend to create their own ideas and habits instead of adapting to those of others. They can however also be possessive and maybe a little stubborn. A warm yet sensual aroma like woody and oriental scents like cedarwood, amber and musk attract them as well as floral scents like rose, lavender, jasmine and fresh bamboo. The sweet scent of honeysuckle and magnolia helps the uncompromising Taurus to become more flexible in their ways and loose the rigid attitude to things in life.

VIRGO: Virgos are practical people who keeps lists and fusses over projects until everything is done in an organised and neat manner. They are hard-working which may be overwhelming at times on how much they must manage. They can be perfectionists and a bit of a worrier but are also incredibly nurturing to those they love. As they are careful and methodical people who cross their ‘T’s and dot their ‘I’s and attend to every last detail prefers fragrances with the same amount of perfection like the scents of sage, fennel, lemon, vanilla and patchouli as they are very consistent and strong and can help balance the Virgo trying to get over that critical self. Their preferred choice of fragrance is usually delicate, sensual, delicately subtle, earthy and feminine and thus scents with rich notes of coffee, orange blossom and blue absinthe will soothe and elevate their mood every time, without making them smell over the top - much like their persona.

CAPRICORN: Capricorns are extremely responsible and reliable. Being sensible and realistic, they are driven to succeed and sees challenges along the way as puzzles that they are delighted to work out. They work hard to achieve their goals and like seeing things get done. They know how to self-discipline and complete a project with a straightforward attitude and humour about dealing with the challenges of life, yet they need to be reminded to take a break occasionally. Thus scents with notes of tulip, mimosa, myrrh and lilac are a good choice for their level-headed personality that’s both strong and sensual as well as ignite creativity. They should avoid watery scents like aqua as it evokes strong emotions and they can get stuck in deep, dark moods if overstimulated by water energy.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are the author’s own.

Nitin Manchanda
www.nitinmanchanda.com,
nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TAURUS VIRGO CAPRICORN Earth Signs
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp