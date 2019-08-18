For these Indian achievers, all the world is a stage

Express News Service By

Once the world came to India to conquer. Now the trend is being reversed by a few. Indians occupy powerful positions in foreign countries and influence politics, corporations and entertainment. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas in Hollywood, Sundar Pichai in Google, US presidential contender Kamala Harris, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel—the line is long.

Fashion’s Frontiersman

Though the exotica of Indian fashion is yet to create enough global brands of note, its cachet does capture the imagination of those who matter. Designer Bibhu Mohapatra, born in Odisha and based in New York, is prettying up many celebrity closets, such as of Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Demi Lovato, Adriana Lima and his favourite, Michelle Obama.



He left home 22 years ago, but his roots and sensibilities lead him to connect and experiment with vibrant colours which he applies to bespoke cutting-edge designs for private clients in New York, Europe and India.

Home is where the fabric is—he is known to incorporate patchwork, ikat, tie-and-die, temple art and silver filigree in his clothes. Odisha ikat is special to him; an imprint of personal memory born while watching his mother draping herself in its brocaded glory every day.



Mohapatra’s design evolution owes its eclectic nature to New York’s cultural weft and weaves. America’s melting pot affords designers easy accessibility to people they want to dress or work with, unlike in India where talent does not ensure speedy global recognition.

Desi Delight, Chicken Chic

Manish Mehrotra, the culinary high priest of Indian Accent, is an accidental chef. Starting with the ’90s, liberalisation opened up new markets and avenues to hungry talents with potpourri backgrounds such as Manish, the first in his family to dive into the unexplored territory of a haute kitchen, leaving behind the security of his father’s petrol pump in Patna.



A global flagbearer of Indian food, he has been for over a decade now bringing the younger generation back to Indian restaurants. Says the 45-year-old chef proficient in pan-Asian, European and other cuisines, “Indian restaurants had been serving dal makhni and butter chicken for ages.

The new generation’s evolving palate did not find it exciting. Despite the spices and richness, young diners found dishes served 10 years ago boring.” He innovated with home recipes, while keeping the original desi khana taste intact.



The sole objective of his unusual presentation and food combinations was to reinvent and reposition Indian cooking’s fading reputation. “It was not easy to make diners understand that we sold authentic butter chicken.



I wanted people to respect Indian food and not mock it as just dal, chicken and papad. When Indian Accent opened, sometimes people walked out after just glancing at the menu because it did not serve their boxed idea of Indian food,” Manish recalls. Ten years and several prestigious accolades later, Indian Accent in Delhi, London or New York has persuaded the world to look at Indian cuisine with a gourmet’s eye.

Conjuring Cultures

Restoring history is both the passion and vocation of Delhi-based architect and revivalist Aishwarya Tipnis. She is lauded for preserving the French heritage in India, in particular the Chandernagore town near Kolkata.



For her efforts, Tipnis was conferred the top French cultural award—Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et Lettres.





She is the restorer of the Seth Ram Lal Khemka Haveli, a 150-year-old privately-owned home in Old Delhi where she toiled for over eight years. She converted it into a 21st-century residence, but kept its beauty and heritage unspoilt.



In 2016, she received the Award of Merit at UNESCO’s Asia Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation for her role in restoring Mahidpur Fort in Madhya Pradesh.



The conservation architect calls herself a ‘cultural diplomat negotiating change between the past and the future’. Delhi is her home and motivation.



Her belief system is based on the inherent sustainability in architecture combined with the need to be mindful of ecology and the lessons of the past.

Sultan of Skin



Vikas Malani is an artist with a conscience, who etches on human skin at supersonic speed. The Delhi-based tattoo artist has multiple facets: a long list of celeb clients, champion of female empowerment and advocate of industry status to his art.



Driven by social conscience, he holds tattoo training workshops across India for women, especially acid attack survivors, in collaboration with acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal and Chhanv Foundation.



At the training institute in his studio, students are educated about the science and not just the method. Scholarships are offered to underprivileged girls and women who want to learn the art.



“The idea is to enable them to be independent and get a strong foothold in society,” says Malani.



Health and hygiene is a grey area among tattooists in India. “Most of them are ignorant about safety measures and maintaining strict hygiene. Our studio takes precautions.



Our quality products are verified by the Customs Department and are good to go in the Indian market,” he says, adding, “If tattoo artists want industry status, they must learn the importance of using professional equipment.”



Under the Body Canvas Tattoo brand, Malani owns studios in Delhi, Mumbai, Sweden and London.