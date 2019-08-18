Home Magazine

Heroes in khaki: India's war on fear continues

The surgical strikes and the Balakot bombings redefined India as a muscular nation with an Army ruled by democracy unlike Pakistan’s democracy, ruled by its Army.

Published: 18th August 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Aurangzeb is from a military family.

Aurangzeb is from a military family.

Indian security forces and policemen keep the war on fear going even at the cost of their lives. As many as 334 soldiers have died in areas under AFSPA;733 terrorists have been killed in J&K since 2016.

Defence is the Best Offence

The surgical strikes and the Balakot bombings redefined India as a muscular nation with an Army ruled by democracy unlike Pakistan’s democracy, ruled by its Army.

This year marked 20 years of India’s last war, Kargil. Lachit Bora, an Army jawan posted at Katihar in Bihar, cannot forget it.



Then an eight-year-old boy, he had lost his cousin, Pradip Gogoi, in battle. “Memories of the war keep coming to my mind, on every Independence Day.”

Assam has history with the Army; it saw massive mobilisations of troops in the 1990s when insurgency was at its peak. “Not everyone can become a soldier. It’s hard but I am enjoying it,” Bora sums it up.

ALSO READ: Nationalism storming new citadels in the Modi era

There are stone-pelters and there are true patriots. Almost a year after terrorists abducted and killed Kashmiri jawan Aurangzeb in Pulwama, his brothers—Mohammad Tariq and Mohammad Shabbir—joined the Indian Army.

Aurangzeb is from a military family. His father, a former sepoy in the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, said, “I have dedicated my six sons to the country.”

Aurangzeb’s eldest brother, Mohammed Qasim, has completed 12 years of service and is serving in the Valley. In September 2018, Territorial Army soldier Mukhtar Ahmad Malik was visiting his village in Kulgam when terrorists barged into his house and shot him; he had just returned home to attend the funeral of his son who died in an accident a few days ago.

According to police data, the J&K police had the highest number of casualties in two decades: 37 policemen were killed in militant attacks last year.

ALSO READ: These men are hoping to fuel an alternate energy revolution in India

Hero in Khaki

As the military fights enemies on the borders, the police fight crime within. Delhi, which has been scarred by gang wars of late, found a new hero in constable Naresh Kumar.

As gunfire erupted suddenly near the Dwarka Mor metro station last month, he realised civilians could be caught in the crossfire between rival gang members.

Kumar dived for cover behind a Metro pillar, and brought down two gangsters with his pistol and forced the rest to flee.

The 49-year-old cop initially thought the firing was over a kidnapping. But it was over splitting the proceeds from a land-grabbing plot.

Yadav comes from a family of cops in Najafgarh. He was aghast at the temerity of the criminals.

“Gundon ke hausle toh buland hi hote hain (gangsters are brazen). They had full faith in themselves, despite knowing that a PCR was parked a few metres away.” The fight lasted barely four minutes, but Yadav swears it was the longest four minutes of his life.

“I’m happy I did something for my city and my country,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Our India
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp