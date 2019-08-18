Home Magazine

India's eco-warriors: The men sowing hope

India has recorded a 56 per cent increase in the number of hazardous waste generating industries between 2009 and 2016-17.

Published: 18th August 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

31-year-old R Nimal Raghavan of Nadiyam began a series of discussions in villages surrounding Peravurani on reversing the damage of cyclone Gaja.

31-year-old R Nimal Raghavan of Nadiyam began a series of discussions in villages surrounding Peravurani on reversing the damage of cyclone Gaja.

Himalayan glaciers are melting. Rivers are dying. Pollution is killing people, animals and marine life. But champions who have risen to the challenge are taking on vested interests.

Clean Sweep

India has recorded a 56 per cent increase in the number of hazardous waste generating industries between 2009 and 2016-17. There has been a 22 per cent rise in greenhouse gas emissions between 2010 and 2014. We need eco-warriors to fight all this.

Jose Joseph Moonjely of Kochi is one. Today, he is working on making Kerala a waste-free state. “Every problem has a solution,” he says. The 65-year-old decided to make the three ‘R’s (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) his mission mantra and founded the Clean City Movement in 2007 after a group of builders in Kochi approached him seeking help to install a waste management system in their buildings.

ALSO READ: Women get vocal on inequality. India is listening

The project became a successful model and his advice was sought all across the country. Joseph believes that cities can never solve the waste problem unless influential people with vested interests stop throwing spanners in the works.

56 per cent increase has been registered in the number of hazardous waste-generating industries between 2009 and 2016-17

( Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Drops of Hope

The worst of disasters often bring out the best in some people. After Cyclone Gaja devastated the Cauvery delta in December 2018, 31-year-old R Nimal Raghavan of Nadiyam began a series of discussions in villages surrounding Peravurani on reversing the damage.

The group decided to work on rejuvenating water bodies. Nimal quit his job as an advisor to the Animal Welfare Board of the UAE and became vice-president of the Kadaimadai Area Integrated Farmers Association.

ALSO READ: These six are on a mission to transform rural India

With 70 committed members and 270 WhatsApp members, the association began work on desilting Periyakulam Lake, which occupies 564 acres and irrigates 6,000 acres of land. The initial corpus was just Rs 21,000, but as work gathered pace, money started trickling in.

To ensure transparency, expenditure details are shared on the WhatsApp group daily. “We plan is to desilt water bodies in at least 50 villages,” says Nimal.

Nimal quit his job as an advisor to the Animal Welfare Board of the UAE and joined Kadaimadai Area Integrated Farmers Association.

With 70 committed members, the association started desilting of the Periyakulam Lake, which is spread over 564 acres and irrigates 6,000 acres of land.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Our India
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp