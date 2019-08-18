Home Magazine

The next Mithali Raj and a skatepark: How sports is driving rural empowerment

The fact that Priya’s father Surendra Punia built a cricket ground for her to practice shows how parents are supporting the ambitions of their daughters.

Published: 18th August 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket remains an Indian religion, though other sports such as hockey, football and kabaddi have become lucrative. India is increasing its medal tally at world events. Sports goods export is growing; the value reached Rs 1,079 crore in 2017-18.

Priya Punia


Batting for Girls

The cliché goes that cricket is a religion. It’s also an opportunity. One worshipper was 22-year-old Priya Punia from Rajasthan, who was selected for the Indian women’s cricket team over Veda Krishnamurthy for the New Zealand tour this year.

The fact that Priya’s father Surendra Punia built a cricket ground for her to practice shows how parents are supporting the ambitions of their daughters: a sea change in Indian familial attitudes.

He even sold his property and took a bank loan to build the sports complex.
His efforts were rewarded when Priya was selected for the state team and then batted for North Zone in 2015.

ALSO READ: Women get vocal on inequality. India is listening

She bats at number three position and is seen as the next Mithali Raj. Off the ground, she has become a social media star with over 1.7 lakh followers on Instagram.

Not a Castle in the Air

When Ulrike Reinhard arrived in Janwar, Madhya Pradesh, she realised that the caste and literacy gap between Adivasis and the Yadavs there was huge. She built ‘Janwar Castle’ in 2015 with the mission to integrate the children of both communities; here they learn languages, music, dance, painting, 3D modelling as well as life-skills.

India’s first skate-park for children is in the Castle. The state government helped Ulrike with 12 used skateboards, helmets and safety pads. It time for prejudices to fade but Ulrike managed to persuade parents of Adivasi and Yadav boys and girls of all ages to skate together.

ALSO READ: These six are on a mission to transform rural India

To stress the importance of empowering education and girls, she insisted that to get on the rink, they have to go to school and girls got the first opportunity to skate: as a result, attendance in the local government school is up.

Born in Heidelberg, Germany, the Royal Enfield-riding 55-year-old Ulrike lives in a village near the Panna National Tiger Park.

The Castle is also for international artists and the kids to turn skateboards into ‘art-boards’ together.

Around 50 to 60 children come here to skate every day. Ulrike hopes many of them would become national champions one day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Our India
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp