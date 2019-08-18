Home Magazine

Women get vocal on inequality. India is listening

The gender wage gap ensures Indian women are paid 34 per cent less than men—highest in 73 countries and only 26 per cent of adult females have a savings bank account.

Published: 18th August 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Pongam N Konyak and W Nginlei Konyak

Pongam N Konyak and W Nginlei Konyak

Women entrepreneurs are challenging men; technology and government schemes are empowering women. Though a crime against a woman is committed every three minutes in India, girls are fighting back against child marriage.

The gender wage gap ensures Indian women are paid 34 per cent less than men—highest in 73 countries. Only 26 per cent of adult females have a savings bank account.

NCRB data recorded over 24,000 reported dowry deaths in India between 2013-2016. Eight million female foetuses had been aborted in the previous decade. In spite of these dismal statistics, many women are overcoming obstacles to success and fame.

ALSO READ: 19 biggest impacts of the last decade in India

Gender Galvaniser

August 15, 2018, brought independence to Muslim women, who could have been rendered shelterless any time with three words. In April 2016, 22-year-old Sadiya Khan from Pune was told by a maulvi that the talaq her husband had WhatsApped her was Islamic and legal.


She was pregnant at that time. “Two days into my marriage, his family started demanding dowry. I told them that we had given everything we could afford, which only led to a quarrel. They kept repeating the demand,” says Sadiya.

She was physically assaulted by her husband, which led to a miscarriage. Sadiya filed a police complaint against her husband and in-laws.

ALSO READ: The next Mithali Raj and a skatepark: How sports is driving rural empowerment

“The realisation that I was right and had been wronged replaced my fear and pity with anger,” says Sadiya, who wants to become a lawyer.

On July 30, Parliament voted to make triple talaq a crime. Says Afreen Rehman, one of the petitioners against the now outlawed practice, “My confidence increased after Court declared triple talaq illegal in 2017. This law is true women empowerment.”

Super Foodie

In 1999, Botany professor Pushpa Srivastava was given Rs 42 lakh by her Department to cultivate spirulina on 400 sq m in Rajasthan’s Burthal village. She founded Manjul Spirulina Samwardhan Sansthan to involve local women in farming the superfood as part of the six-year test project.

In 2001, the Gujarat government gave her space and funds to set up a similar project, which employed 90 women to cultivate 30 kg of spirulina every week. Over six years, it became an organised business that was autonomously operated by the woman.

She changed gender equations in rural Rajasthan by persuading the panchayat to allow women to work. Twice a week, Srivastava travels 35 km from Jaipur to oversee the production.

Hated and Helpless

Women in rural India face sexual violence and intimidation on a daily basis. An FIR lodged in Bihar’s Vaishali district by a poverty-stricken 20-year-old woman and her mother, who were dragged out of their home to an isolated bamboo grove by six men of the same village on June 26, sent shockwaves through the country.

“They wanted to ‘barbad’ (she meant to say sexually assault) us. When my mother and I resisted strongly, they thrashed us brutally. They called a barber to tonsure our heads,” she says, pulling her dupatta over her eyes.

After the tonsuring, they were paraded through the village by Mansoor Ansari, Khurshid Ansari, Kaleem Ansari, Iftekhar, Shamsul and others. Like in many rural stations, the police did not react until a video of the incident went viral.

The woman and her family members are planning to migrate from the village, scared of getting murdered by the accused.

ALSO READ: These men are hoping to fuel an alternate energy revolution in India

Gas Lighter

Recently, ‘Ujjwala Didi’ Gayatri Pathi got an old widow in her village a cooking gas connection under the Centre’s flagship social welfare scheme—Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The old lady had been abandoned by her sons. In the village where women cooked food on firewood chullas in smoky kitchens, Gayatri had made a difference.

“When I see the widow cooking her meals without fuss, I feel happy,” says Gayatri. The proud grassroots energy ambassador has helped 12 women in her village in Ganjam, Odisha, to secure free LPG connections.

Ujjwala Didis receive Rs 100 each for submitting documents of a perspective beneficiary. But, money alone doesn’t motivate Gayatri. Until a year ago, she spent over two suffocating hours each day to cook breakfast, lunch and dinner.

In the monsoon, the rice would be semi-cooked and inedible; her children and husband would go often hungry. Last Diwali, untimely rains dampened her firewood. Gayatri was forced to borrow cooked food from neighbours.

Though her husband earns Rs 6,000 a month as a security guard and she makes Rs 1,500 by giving tuitions to children, it was a severe burden to spend Rs 1,000 per month for LPG cylinders from local unauthorised shops.

After getting a free LPG connection under Ujjwala, she gets four hours of free time every day. Over 7.2 crore such connections have been issued in the country.

The Bride of Freedom

Though Karnataka is the only state where child marriage is declared null and void the moment it happens, Rekha V from Kotturu village in Chikkaballapura district was pressured by her mother, a domestic help, to marry her maternal uncle when she turned 16.

She fled her home and went to Bengaluru. Encouraged by the authorities, she contacted the Child Welfare Committee by dialling 1098, seeking aid to study more.

NGO Sparsha Trust in Mathikere accommodated her in their hostel and helped her join the Kannada-medium Government Pre-University College in Gollahalli, Nelamangala.

She completed her Class XII boards scoring 90 per cent marks. She now wants to get a BA in History, Political Science and Economics and join the IAS. She presently is a mentor for junior students.

“No force in the world can stop a girl from following her dreams. All you have to do is be brave and courageous, stand up against injustice and fight your own battles.

Set your priorities and work hard every single day, till you accomplish them all,” she told The Better India website.

ALSO READ: India: No country for jokes if the target is authority

In Auto Mode

The Konyak Naga tribesmen of eastern Nagaland are great metallurgists, famous for making guns without modern tools. Now, two young girls from the tribe have broken the glass ceiling by dealing with metal of a different mettle.

Childhood friends Pongam N Konyak of Wangti village and W Nginlei Konyak of Phuktong village in Mon district are the state’s first women auto mechanics.

Nagaland Motorcycle Club founder-member Peter Rutsa says proudly, “They are possibly the first lady auto mechanics not just in Nagaland, but in the entire Northeast. Both are self-taught.” Pongam wanted to become a mechanic after her two-wheeler broke down one day.

“In our society, people cannot think of a girl as an auto mechanic. We met resistance from our families, but eventually they stood by us,” she admits.

Nginlei says, “A girl can do what a boy can.” Their dream is to open a motor-repairing garage back home. Both are trained martial artists—Pongam holds a black belt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Our India
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp