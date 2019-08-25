Cricket: theatre of the absurd, All strings attached

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Attempts to nullify order, diluting reforms, blatant defiance to court directives—the BCCI mandarins tried their hands in everything to continue in office. The Committee of Administrators’ failure to bring the house in order complicates matters for the world’s richest body. TNIE tries to find out where it is headed to.

Having shown resistance that would make the dourest of batsmen proud, in stonewalling the reform orders of the Supreme Court albeit, units which constitute the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are suddenly staring at a deadline.

Unless they hold elections following the revised constitution under prescribed guidelines by September 14, they will lose the right to vote at the board’s annual general meeting, where new office-bearers are scheduled to be elected on October 22. Big names such as Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka are among those facing a race against time.

Vinod Rai

This is significant, broadly for two reasons. It’s the first firm instruction with a clear last date from the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Troubled by changes in the number of its members, internal problems and the task of working with non-cooperative state units, Vinod Rai’s panel has had a tough time since coming into existence in January 2017.

Announcing that failure to fall in line will hit where it hurts is a step befitting the stature of this committee, which at times looked to be struggling to maintain order in own house.

More importantly, it promises to end a seemingly never-ending impasse. It has been over three years that the Supreme Court ordered implementation of the Lodha Commission recommendations on good governance. Barring one or two, the associations under BCCI first tried in vain to nullify the order and then resorted to time-wasting tactics.

Almost each of them moved court seeking repetitive clarifications. Since August 2018, there have been close to 80 such applications. The number multiplies taking into account the previous years. That way, the CoA’s ultimatum appears to be the beginning of the end of a long wait.

What encouraged the state units to take on a body appointed by the country’s highest court? A number of members mostly from the old guard being good at stretching legal loopholes was one factor. They were quick to notice that the CoA had little punitive power and not much knowledge of the nitty-gritty.

There was nobody to help them either, other than a handful of professionals new to this world. True to the belief of the board members, Rai & Co had to fall back on the court for guidance. With the bench hearing other cases, the BCCI matter often got delayed. Flooding the court with petitions and appeals proved to be a handy tool in the scheme of things.

It is no secret that former BCCI president N Srinivasan and former secretary Niranjan Shah played their part in convincing the associations that since the verdict couldn’t be overturned, bargaining for concessions was the next best scenario.

The veterans were instrumental in arranging and conducting informal meetings attended by representatives of the state bodies. In opposite poles when they were more active in board politics, the NSs combined to stall the process. Another former secretary, Ajay Shirke, dropped in at times. This ploy paid dividends. The one-state-one-vote clause was scrapped. The rule on cooling-off period between tenures was relaxed.

“It’s not a simple process. As far as our association is concerned, at several stages we needed clarifications from the court and some of them took time. Then, it was necessary to take legal opinion to make sure that no guideline was flouted. And since the new constitution involves key changes, those parts had to be approved by the general body. This is an elaborate process and may have taken a bit longer than expected. But we will fulfil everything,” says Avishek Dalmiya, the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal. Headed by Sourav Ganguly, this was until recently one of the units still to submit its revised constitution. It is the first box to tick in order to hold elections.

On the other end of the spectrum is Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA). In December 2016, it became the first affiliate to upgrade its constitution along directed lines. They too had to seek legal advice and make amendments, but got things done showing an urgency which was not evident in the approach of the other units. Shashank Manohar, who quit as BCCI president and became ICC chairman in the beginning of the whole transformation process, was among their advisors. For a while, this made VCA a villain in the eyes of those resisting the inevitable. Afterwards, several asked them for their revised constitution, so that they could incorporate those changes.

“We told our general body that this is an order of the Supreme Court. If there are difficulties, we have to devise a way within the given framework,” says VCA president Anand Jaiswal, a lawyer himself. “It meant that we started from scratch, with a new set of people (existing office-bearers could not contest elections under new rules). We took the help of former office-bearers and things gradually fell in place. We have an executive board as the policy-making body and paid professionals to run day-to-day activities. I would say with changes in the constitution, this process also calls for a change in the thought process.”

That there are just two more state units—Delhi and Assam—which have completed elections and Bengal is in a group of 10 still to become eligible to hold elections shows which school of thought has been more prevalent. So many living it for so late suggests they might have been hoping against hope that somehow things would turn in their favour. If the CoA sticks to its guns, these defaulting associations have just a few days to wake up to the reality.

This inordinate delay in carrying out a Supreme Court order puts a question mark over the efficiency of the CoA member. Reduced to two from four early on, they hardly benefited from the fights between Rai and Diana Edulji.

Set up to restore order in an unruly board, they themselves became a house divided. They can also be blamed for venturing into matters unrelated to their primary brief of implementing the court orders and conducting elections. Hurriedly granting affiliation to new units, changing the domestic schedule and staging the domestic T20 tournament after IPL auctions are steps they need not have taken.

Letting the states off with a reminder for not finalising their electoral process by the officially announced deadline of August 14 may not go down as a good example either. By that time, all were supposed to have everything in place so that elections could be held by September 14. At least 13 are still to fulfil the important condition of appointing electoral officers. Given that one deadline has already been relaxed, it may lead to calls for extending the September one as well.

As of now, however, the CoA is talking tough. “The date that matters is September 14. Some of the states had problems in appointing electoral officers, some had questions. There were several things to consider.

That’s why it has taken time. We remain firm on elections by the stipulated date. Those who don’t do that by then will lose the right to vote in the BCCI elections. The CoA has been clear on this from the beginning and there has been no change in its stand. Their cricketing activities will not suffer, but they will lose certain privileges that members of the BCCI enjoy,” says Lt Gen Ravi Thodge, who became the third member of the panel of administrators in February.

Ravi Shastri with Virat Kohli

This warning notwithstanding, CoA’s dilly-dallying and the tendency to go off the track has not impressed those following this case. Justice (retd) RM Lodha is one of them. “What can I say? Everyone is interpreting it (the commission’s recommendations) in their own way. We wanted to see the report implemented as approved by the Supreme Court. But more than two years have passed and we don’t see light at the end of the tunnel. Unfortunately, they (CoA) have got involved in other issues,” the head of the three-man commission that laid down the reform measures was quoted as saying by recent media reports.

This indecisiveness on part of the CoA coupled with the long absence of a permanent governing body has started affecting the administration of the game. The national team’s decent run has kept things from coming under the spotlight, but there are worrying signs.

Inept handling of the Anil Kumble episode in 2017, when Virat Kohli had his way and got Ravi Shastri back as chief coach is an example. Kohli continues to back Shastri and although a captain is supposed to have an opinion on the coach, it’s the parent body’s responsibility to ensure a set of dos and don’ts.

India’s coach selection process saw a mockery of such protocol—where Edulji again differed with Rai and Thodge—leading to public discussions that interviewing candidates was basically an eyewash, since Shastri was going to be reappointed anyway.

On top of that, things were chaotic in domestic cricket last season. Age-fudging, players registered with one state representing another, rise in the number of failed dope tests, umpiring standards declining are a few.

The National Cricket Academy is in disarray. There are many issues to address. Despite the high-handedness of the erstwhile BCCI bosses and their obsession for power, a system had flourished, due significantly to the manifold rise in funds, which makes India one of the better cricket teams. Disruptions in that due to administrative instability would be an unfortunate outcome of this eventful saga.

4 to Begin

In Jan 2017, the SC appointed four eminent personalities from varying backgrounds to a panel of administrators to oversee the running of the BCCI until fresh elections were held. Vinod Rai, former CAG, was appointed chairman. The panel also comprised historian Ramachandra Guha, former India women’s captain Diana Edulji and Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO of IDFC.