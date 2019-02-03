Leading in his own footsteps

VINAY AGRAWAL By

Dance is an art form that seeks liberation of the spirit through physical movements. Hyderabad-based dancer Patruni Chidananda Sastry has merged two contrasting styles—Butoh and Bharatnatyam—to create a dance form that yields new perspectives. Bharatnatyam originated in Tamil Nadu in 1 AD and Butoh, which literally translates to dance of darkness, emerged after Japan’s eviscreation in World War II and the aftermath of Hiroshima.

Adam Koan

Butoh redefined the aesthetics of dance for Patruni, “During Bharatanatyam training my gurus would often tell me to keep my lines straight, maintain geometric postures and hold the body gravity bound. I would then think ‘What if there are no lines and postures in dance? Will it then not be called art?’ I found answers in Butoh.” Inquiry led to transcendence, followed by a new idiom. “While creating Butoh-natyam I took those mudras, feet positions and spinal movements that were specifically labeled imperfect in Bharatanatyam. For Butoh performances I even tie ghungroos only on one ankle to emphasise the non-balancing nature of dance,” he adds.

Bharatnatyam is a perfect choreography of dance, music music and devotional themes. The avant-garde Butoh sometimes shocks audiences with grotesque movements and graphic sexual allusions. It was founded by Tatsumi Hijikata and Kazuo Ohno who beleived dance should be connected with common folk. Butoh performers move zombiie-like with slow shuffling steps. The overall look is surreal and androgynous, focusing on the human condition rather than physical beauty.

Patruni, who started learning classical dance when he was five gave his first public performance at seven. He stumbled on Butoh much later in life. In the beginning, he felt it resembled a costume play. His growing obsession with Butoh took him to a YouTube video by Adam Koan (a Butoh practitioner). “I wrote to Adam. We kept in touch through documents and videos. When he was touring in India tour I got him to Hyderabad,” says the dancer, who is looking to collaborate with other Butoh performers. Previously he has performed on subjects ranging from gender to LGBTQIA issues—PAI (Pansexual, Asexual, and Intersexual), Kavach (a performance on same sex) and Yoni (a show on Menstrual Hygiene).

Keeping Indian sensibilities in mind, the 26-year-old innovator has tweaked Butoh into a “psychological dance form that questions the darkness within which is then dissipated outwards. India is a country of colours so I use a lot of colour. I use nose and ear extensions, glitter on hair and beard. Sometimes, I use neck and head pieces that are made of shells and recycled paper,” says Patruni.

Though the two dance styles are at the opposite sides of the dance spectrum, Patruni believes combining them will bring the focus on issues that are not addressed by classical dance. “Indian dance is fighting for equal opportunities. Even today dance schools have boards stating: ‘We don’t teach men’. But we also see schools which have opened their door for transgenders and sex workers. We should keep the momentum going through such new languages like Butohnatyam,” he concludes. And he is doing it, step by step.

