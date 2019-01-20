Bold picture

Medha dutta YADAV By

For the sixth year in a row, Kohler Bold Art hosted prominent names from the world of art and architecture in Delhi. As part of the event, a photo exhibition on the theme ‘Wanderlust—Creativity Inspired by Travel’ was curated by ‘Photographers of India’ and presented in the distinctly Pecha Kucha style. The initiative, which had key speakers such as world renowned architects Andre Kikoski and Paola Navone, was conceptualised as a way to build relationships with architects, designers and artists. It is a platform for leading architects to talk on the themes of art and design.

Pecha Kucha, a form of Japanese presentation, literally means chitchat, where 20 slides are presented for 20 seconds each (six minutes and 40 seconds in total). Each participant has to speak about their individual slide in that short time span, making it a fast way of connecting with the audience.

Armed with a master’s degree in architecture from Harvard University, Kikoski has completed more than 100 projects worldwide. Navone, on the other hand, is in her words, “a little bit of an anthropologist, wielding together contrasting tastes of East and West into a multicultural mix of styles.”

Commenting on Pecha Kucha, Navone says, “It’s a wondrous tool. One needs to discover it for oneself to see the beauty in it. With the theme in place, all one needs to do is integrate it with the images available.” Navone then reminisces about her first trip to India. She talks of being struck with the very shades of India—besides discovering the various facets of the country. “I have been working since then in India with different kinds of manufacturers. But, I must say, the Indian design aspect has undergone quite a change. Young designers are coming up with sophisticated ways to catch your attention,” she adds.

Conceptualised in 2013, Kohler Bold Art turned into a stage for eminent engineers, creators and craftsmen, to display their thoughts in the typical 20X20 format. This time’s theme being inspired by travel drove the speakers to utilise imaginative measures to connect with the audience.

Making way to Kikoski was difficult; thanks to people crowding around the famed architect on his solo trip to India. “I am thrilled to be here. This is the reason we do what we do. We work with our blinders on and so the opportunity to go out into the world—from New York to New Delhi—is welcome,” says he. Talking about Pecha Kucha, he believes that one needs to be completely clued into what is happening and be ready: “One slip and you lose your opportunity—it only lasts for 20 seconds.”