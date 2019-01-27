Matte in heaven

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Remember when Kylie Jenner shocked us with thick coats of highly pigmented colours on her hyaluronic acid-injected lips in 2015? The velvety-soft look shook the then gloss-covered world to its core.

The matte finish didn’t stop at lips, it permeated nail polishes, foundations, eye shadows, and even hair. Suddenly shine was no longer what we sought. But between 2017 and 2018, the gloss was back and how. Celebs went from glossy to metallic as the matte lay ignored in some forgotten corner.

But it’s 2019 and matte seems here to stay. According to celebrity makeup artist Ricky Wilson from the House of Dior, matte is all about being flawless. In fact, the two big Bollywood weddings in December 2018 saw both the stunning ladies—Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra—prove to the world that an Indian bride need not be blingy. The happy smiles on shine-free and matte faces made hearts heave a collective sigh.

Rozar Lobo, makeup artist, The Body Shop India, says, “The matte look has ruled 2018 and is going to continue its command in the beauty industry in 2019. The possibilities of playing with matte colours in eye shadows and lipsticks are endless. What people love about matte makeup is its long-lasting effect that comes with a very natural finish and gives a neat look. It makes your skin look poreless and is perfect for summers. Matte makeup also helps to highlight the features of the face naturally. The best part is, it is multi-occasional: one can wear in their daily professional hours or while going to a party.”

And if you needed some more conviction to go matte, then the recently held Golden Globe Awards can put all arguments to rest. Gone were the ultra-dewy and metallic complexions of the who’s who of Hollywood. It was the time of the matte resurgence—from bright and radiant to nude and velvety. From Thandie Newton’s creamy, lit-from-within type of matte finish to fashion queen Lady Gaga’s matte blue-black eye shadow or Charlize Theron’s perfect matte skin—the shine-free look slayed the red carpet.

Reena Chhabra, CEO, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa Beauty), says, “Matte lipsticks will rule the lip trend in 2019. The best thing about them is that it is maintenance-free. It doesn’t smudge or leak and if you have a full day to go, mattes are the best. The formula is long lasting, easy to apply and makes lips look fresher and fuller. Applying a matte lipstick is a mess-free task and you can even carry it off throughout the day. Just a little touch-up in the middle of the day and you are good to go again. Matte lipsticks are highly pigmented, which makes the colours pop out beautifully on Indian skin tones.”

Also, if you are one of those who loves to experiment with new shades, matte should be your go-to makeup type. It can help you try a new shade in a very subtle manner. So, if you want to give purple lipstick a shot, but don’t want to broadcast it to the world, just tap a matte version onto your lips with a light hand, and you are all set. Don’t forget, matte is great in photos as it produces a porcelain finish. Debasmita Panja, senior brand manager, colour category, Avon, says, “The matte look is a classic trend which won’t fade away anytime soon. It’s chic, polished and effortlessly beautiful.”

Weighing on the advantages of matte products, Mumbai-based makeup artist Kamaal Saeed says, “It is long-lasting and stays on better than more glossy options. And it won’t crease. Besides, matte makeup is oil-absorbing and so it’s perfect for people who start to shine within an hour of applying makeup. Also, it can divert attention from wrinkles on the face as it covers the inconsistency in texture.”