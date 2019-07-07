Home Magazine

A Holy Mess

Art of Living‘s latest initiative involves recycling waste from temples and dargahs

Published: 07th July 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

New Delhi Municipal Council along with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at a temple in Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Council along with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at a temple in Delhi

When landfills begin to resemble hills, one realises how important a role waste management plays in the urban context.

Never mind even if the detritus has emerged from places of worship such as temples and mosques. To handle this modern-day malaise, Art of Living (AOL) Foundation has undertaken the initiative of recycling solid waste from temples and dargahs.

It’s been two years since the solid waste management project was started says Deepak Sharma, a trustee of the organisation, who is involved in the project, “Gurudev (Sri Sri Ravi Shankar) maintained that every place of worship should be a model in itself. When we go to temples we change our clothes, wash our legs, it is so dirty. We deemed that Swachh Bharat should start from temples and mosques and that brought into focus the solid waste generated from these places of worship and its management thereafter.” 

 Waste collection at Ajmer Sharif; Dakshineshwar Kali
Temple waste collecting unit

The first temple to participate in the scheme was the Dakshineshwar Kali temple in West Bengal, says Deepak, who found that there were 400 kgs of flower waste being generated from the famous Kali shrine.

“The flowers placed next to the deity, on the dais enjoy great cachet and hence are not put into the dustbin, rather they are dumped into river Ganga. Besides flowers, bangles, vermilion powder, glass and mirrors also comprised part of the waste,” adds Deepak.

A composting machine that could handle 500 kg waste was set up at Dakshineshwar. The successful outcome of the project ensured that other temples such as Kashi Viswanath, Kamakhya also hopped onto the recycling bandwagon.

“In the last two-and-a-half-years, we have covered 14 places of worship including Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan,” he adds.

The composting machine has been designed in-house by experts with one of the devotees at AOL being given the responsibility of setting up a manufacturing line as well.

Donations were raised from devotees and individual donors, as well as our CSI partners, Coal India and Iffko Tokyo informs. Deepak.

“One of our officers went to Indonesia and procured the enzymes which help decompose the manure. Normally it takes 26 days to compost, but in ours it takes only 7 days,” he adds.

A few representatives from the temples and other religious sites have been trained for the job. 

However, the biggest challenge to the organisation came from the mafia. “In Kashi Viswanath, there is this person who has been taking care of waste for the last 25-30 years, for which he gets paid almost `2 lakhs.

Such people are always flush with political support, so naturally our free of cost schemes are not promoted,” informs Deepak.

There was resistance from temple authorities who felt AOL might overshadow all their work.  

The success of the solid waste management project in temples got the government’s attention, with them asking AOL to implement it in municipal corporations as well.

“We first teamed up with Ghaziabad for this, then later with New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Akola in Maharashtra. We are working with two other municipal corporations right now,” he says.

But the business dynamics differ when it comes to temples and municipal corporations. “We have an MOU with the latter wherein we give them machines free of cost, but they have to buy back the compost.

NDMC, for example, is buying it from us. Temples farm on their land and need compost which is given to them free of charge. Even the profits go to them.

But when it comes to municipal corporations, we need to earn to offset the administration expenses,” says Deepak.The project has produced tangible results.

“In NDMC, we have been successful in creating a decentralised waste management module. We will be expanding to Kalighat temple, Kolkata next,” says Deepak about the project’s next goal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Art of Living AOL
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp