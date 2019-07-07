Home Magazine

Dr Sugathan: The man who cleaned up peninsular India's richest bird habitat

Amidst a symphony of bird calls, the venerable Periyar flows mightily alongside ebullient tourists on a forest walk at the Thattekad Bird Sanctuary (TBS) in Kerala.

Published: 07th July 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Sugathan at Thattekad Bird Sanctuary

Dr Sugathan at Thattekad Bird Sanctuary

Amidst a symphony of bird calls, the venerable Periyar flows mightily alongside ebullient tourists on a forest walk at the Thattekad Bird Sanctuary (TBS) in Kerala.

It is known as the richest bird habitat in peninsular India. But last year, it presented a depressing picture with plastic waste and slush choking the sanctuary.

Thanks to people such Dr Sugathan, a veteran ornithologist and scientist, the sanctuary has since limped back to its former glory.  

Throwing light on the disaster that struck TBS, Dr Sugathan says, “Over 2 sq.m of the entire area on the sanctuary’s fringes alongside the Periyar and the Kootanpuzha rivers was devastated."

"Vulnerable shrubs and native grasses were washed off entirely, the 14 water bodies within the sanctuary area filled up with sandy loose soil to a height of 6 inches to 2 ft leading to a total change of microorganisms, water chemistry and soil texture,”  he adds.

The floods affected marine life as well. Of the earlier 55 native species of fish, only 38 could be seen and of the former 32 waterbird species, only 24.

Since the flood waters came in the middle of the night,  precious storage systems and 63 critical research studies recorded since 1992 on census data and habitat studies were lost.

Stephen, TBS’s man Friday for 29 years now, informs that many bird trails were disturbed.

“Almost 1,000-kg of plastic had to be removed along the fringes and the dense undergrowth.

"For over a month, 26 staff from the forest department with fibreglass boats moved up and down the river cleaning.  But even now, we continue to chance on that odd missed piece of rubbish, as a grim reminder of what was,” says Stephen.

But a natural calamity can be an event that forces us to critically examine our own behaviour too.

“It is important that each tourist treat the sanctuary always as a revered sanctum sanctorum, with deep respect. From 700 tourists visiting in the early years to 1 lakh last year, there has been an enormous influx at the TBS,” rues Dr Sugathan.

Dr TV Sajeev, an expert on alien invasive species from the Kerala Forest Research Institute, says, “For a fragile natural ecosystem of this kind, the TBS suffered an unprecedented and major disturbance."  

A sustained removal of all exotic entrants, both flora and fauna, is crucial along with crucial scientific monitoring.

And in nature, we can only speak of ‘a moving forward’ and not ‘a moving back’ to the original status.” In the distance, the faint klock-klock-klock-klock-klock call of a restless male maakachi kaadanpakshi (the famed nocturnal Sri Lankan frogmouth) can be heard.

It appears as if the forest and its inhabitants have settled into a quieter healing mode.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Thattekad Bird Sanctuary Dr Sugathan
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp