Walking in the Rain Monsoon Trek Check

Ayesha Singh By

As the burnt dusty days welcome the monsoon and the mountains turn lush with colour, the slippery path beckons. From the starkness of Ladakh’s lofty landscapes, to a forgotten 11th century Shiva temple in Manali, or perhaps to the summit of the world’s highest tea plantation in Kerala—not to mention the forbidding Tawang base camp—there are enough opportunities to get wet and wild this season. Unlike the days when a monsoon hike was a hazardous enterprise, today an array of equipment and advice is available.

A waterproof backpack to store all essentials is a must to pack gadgets, batteries and food; all sealed in dry zipper bags. Layers, layers, layers is the best advice for any rain-happy walker to keep pneumonia at bay. Get a lightweight hoodie with long sleeves, or even a baseball cap to keep the head dry and retain body heat. Get little hotties—hand warmers—that provide eight hours of 57 °Celsius warmth without the help of batteries, and are activated by shaking them for a few minutes.

Don’t forget the trekking umbrella. Wear a headlamp to keep the hands free. Polyester jackets, hiking pants, waterproof woollen socks, and hiking boots and gaiters are available at sport shops or online. All that water from the sky is not enough; drink at least two litres of H2O a day from a water bottle with a tight cap. Before starting out, fill the thermos with hot coffee or tea; a rainy day needs its cuppa. Replenish calories with nuts, fruits and chocolate bars to keep hunger at bay. A piece of advice: terrain can get deceptively slippery in the rain. Hence don’t forget trekking poles. Now, take a walk.

North

Stok Kangri trek, Ladakh

Towering as the highest peak in the Stok range in Ladakh, this is not for the faint-hearted.

How to proceed: After a two-day acclimatisation protocol, you drive to Stok village from where you trek to Chang Ma at 13,087 ft, through stark brown, grey topography leading you to Mankorma at 14,200 ft. From there you’ll head to the base camp at 16,300 ft circled by a grassy shrubby path.

Tip: The oxygen in the air towards the end of the trek thins out, so you must conserve your energy till the next uphill trek that takes you to Stok Kangri at 20,080 ft through glaciers and icy slopes. Undoubtedly the toughest part of the journey, it is the most fulfilling. The trek ends with trooping back to the base camp and then to Leh.Watch out for: On a good day, you’ll see the Karakoram, and the Zanskar ranges.

Pin Parvati trek, Himachal Pradesh

One of the most scenic treks in the Himalayas, it gives one the chance to walk on a glacier.

How to proceed: It takes you through Manali to Barsheni, a 110-km drive from where you hike up to Kheer Ganga, which takes around five to six hours. The trail follows to Tundabhuj, an approximately 12-km stretch, before reaching the base camp.

It also covers Mud, which is the longest part of the adventure: 25 km. Post this you can drive back to Manali. Tip: The Pin side base on the Pin Parvati Pass, a nine-km exposed stretch, is notably testing. Watch out for: The valleys, the springs of streaming water, the sprawling wide grounds and the high snow-covered peaks.

Bhrigu Lake Trek, Manali

Known as the place where the famous saint Maharishi Bhrigu sat in meditation, one must do the Bhrigu Lake trek for its grasslands.How to proceed: A jeep takes you to Gulaba and you begin your trek for Rohlikohli campsite—which takes a few hours. After an overnight stay, the three-hour trek from Naggar to Rumsu base camp begins.

Tip: Rohlikohli is a good place to get your cameras out for picturesque views of the Solang Valley. But don’t throw caution to the wind. There are parts of the region that take you through precarious routes.

Watch out for: The 11th century Shiva temple called Gowrishankar, Naggar Castle, Roerich Gallery, Tripura Sundari Temple and others on the way.

East Sandakphu Trek, West Bengal

The most popular monsoon trek in the region at an altitude of 11,930 ft, it is the highest point in Bengal. It’s an easy trek with certain passages demanding more fuel.How to proceed: You begin trekking from Manebhanjan to Tumling at 9,500 ft, home to the Red Panda but hopefully, you won’t encounter it. The route follows to the Sandakphu Peak at 11,930 ft from where Kanchenjunga and Mt Everest cast light and shadows on the silvery surface of the cavities between mountains, post which a 17-km descend begins to Srikhola.

Tip: The only thing you do need to worry about is the poisonous aconite plants that grow in large numbers in the area. Taking a guide on this is recommended. It can get very cold on high altitudes. Trekking during nights is not suggested.Watch out for: From the roof of its peak, you can see the world’s highest peaks: Everest, Kanchenjunga, Makalu, and Lhotse.

Goecha La Trek, Sikkim

At 15,100 ft, the Goecha La Trek is a moderate to difficult nine-day expedition with a minimum age requirement of 12 years. How to proceed: The commence begins at Yuksom at 5,643 ft, a hamlet in West Sikkim. Post a quick entry at the police check post to acquire a permit, you begin walking to Sachen and Bhakim at 7,200 and 8,654 ft respectively. This is a straight up steep climb for nine hours depending on your speed.

The next leg requires you to pace from Bhakim to Tshoka through a cover of rhododendron trees creating a canopy shade at 9,701 ft. From Tshoka you go to Dzongri at 12,083 ft along a path of smaller dwarf rhododendrons. Finally, you climb to 13,778 ft (4,203 m) to the top from where a bird’s eye view of Singalila peaks and Kanchenjunga ranges greets you with a whiff of purity synonymous with mountains. From Dzongri to Thansing to Lamuney finally to the highest viewing point at 15,100 ft, the descend begins.

Tip: It requires appropriate levels of physical fitness and mental forbearance as there are moments in the trek when both will be challenged. Also, the region becomes excessively slippery around monsoon and puddles form along the trail. Watch out for: Along with Kanchenjunga, you see 14 other important summits.

Gorichen Base Camp Trek, Tawang

The leaf-carpeted trail is one of Arunachal Pradesh’s best-kept secrets, with only the experienced willing to trek the 16,502 ft trail.How to proceed: Spanning 15-20 days, this arduous trek starts from Jang and concludes at Tawang.

Tip: It requires a willingness to withstand extreme weather conditions and physical stamina to make it to the Gorichen Base Camp. Watch out for: A must-visit is the Tawang monastery, the second largest in Asia. A sight to behold is the confluence of two rivers, one from the Takpa Shiri peaks and the Nyegyi Kangsang glaciers.

PITCH IT RIGHT

Practice setting up the tent at home until it can be done with lightning speed

A lightweight, high-quality pop-up tent is good for all seasons and weather

Choose a high place which cannot become flooded

Avoid trees if lightning signs are visible

The tent door should face the direction from where the wind doesn’t blow

Dry the tent before moving on

Don’t pitch your camp in a low spot in a storm



WEST

Ratangad Trek, Maharashtra

This moderate-intensity trail is a hill fort trek situated in Ahmednagar district at 4,255 ft. This one-day hike takes you into the depth of the Ajoba mountain range.

How to proceed: At an altitude of 4,255 ft, it takes about six hours to finish, beginning from Ratanwadi village taking you to a 1,200-year-old Hemadpanti Temple by the name of Amruteshwar. Then you walk to the Bhandardara dam. The trek takes you through serpentine roads of village fields with no difficulty. You simply walk on the rim of the water, ahead of which is a hill. The real ascent begins from here through dense forest spilling onto a rough rugged path.

Tip: There are three ladders especially installed for trekkers. Be careful of the slipperiness during this time of the year. The ladders act like a gateway to the first viewing point of the fort and soon you’ll see a large cave in the vicinity. If you wish to go further, there are steps that take you to a higher point from where the views are dazzling. Watch out for: Flawless views of the Bhanadardara dam on one hand, and the imposing peaks of Sahyadris on the other.

Harishchandragad Fort And Malshej Ghat Trek, Mumbai



Chase the clouds to the Harishchandragad trek with valley views drenched in the freshness of Maharashtra’s rains. How to proceed: The trek starts from Dadar to Khireshwar. Once you reach Malshej Ghat, the course becomes tough. On your way, you pass Konkan Kada cliff, and the Taramati peak, highest point on this hill fort. There will also be the Kedareshwar caves and Kokankada Pinnacle. Most operators include a night halt before heading to Malshej Ghats.

Tip: During this time of the year, the falls are at their fullest owing to continuous rains and the ground is slippery. Watch out for: Bird-watching at Pimpalgaon Joga Dam. Also, visit the historic 17th century Shivneri Fort, located about 40 km from Malshej Ghat. It is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

South

Kolukkumalai Tea Estate Trek, KeRala

The highest tea plantation in the world, Kolukkumalai in Kerala was the brainchild of a Scot. Set up in the early 1900s, it seems frozen in time. Modern technology seems to be a far-off thing in this vintage-era place.How to proceed: The trek starts at 3,800 ft from Kurangani village and goes on toward a grassland, before you enter the forest range which has uninterrupted steep trails. At the last lap, you will get to see the fog-covered tea estate. Kolukkumalai is at 6,800 ft above sea level and it has some excellent views of the far-off plains.

Tip: The entrance to the bamboo-brown interspersed with vibrant foliage is also the most arduous part of the trail. Be ready to criss-cross almost around 40-50 hairpin bends.Watch out for: If you fancy a cup of organic tea that is still made traditionally by being picked by hand, rolled, cooled, and dried before being stirred into a simmering cuppa, this estate is the place. The Kurangani hills and their quietude give you company at all times.

Chembra Peak Trek, Kerala

Set atop the highest peak in Wayanad hills, the Chembra Peak at 6,890 along the ascending and descending mountains is covered with lush tea plantations. How to proceed: As you walk along the first length of easy terrain, chances of you welcoming the trickle of rain from the hovering grey clouds are high. The climb up from the watchtower in Kalpetta till the end of the forest is lightly strenuous but utterly gratifying.

Fresh mountain air fills your lungs as you enter an open space going up till the popular heart-shaped lake called Hridhayathadakam. Most trekkers would use this place as a halt before beginning their journey to the peak which should take two hours, depending on your speed. Tip: Try to start early and you will be done by afternoon. Also, permission is needed from the forest office.Watch out for: Once on the top, views of Wayanad’s forested region, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts surround you.

Kumara Parvatha trek, Karnataka

The Kumara Parvatha trek in Coorg district commences from the village of Subramanya and is regarded as one of the most popular treks in South India. The trek covers the second highest peak in the state at 5,617 ft. How to proceed: It’s a progressive climb first to Shesh Parvatha, the lower peak and then Kumara Parvatha, the higher one. It’s a working man’s trek as it’s a short, two-day hike, approximately 28 km in length. The route takes you from Kukke Subramanya Temple, a temple of Lord Kartikeya worshipped as Subramanya, the deity of serpents, through a perfectly textured impenetrable trail opening up to enormous grasslands.

Next, you climb to Kallu Mandapa never leaving the shoulder of a local water stream. You then make your way to Shesh Parvatha and finally uphill to Kumara Parvatha with the path laden with gigantic boulders.Tip: It’s a viable family trek, not to mention, a self-guided one too. Be aware: The trail is infested with snakes, including the King Cobra, reptiles and leeches.Watch out for: The view from the summit is a breathtaking one of the Madikeri hill town outlined by the Western Ghats mountain.

Summer treks

Roopkund Trek, Uttarakhand

This is not only an adventurous expedition, it’s also a historical one as Roopkund is an archaeological glacial lake at 16,499 ft. It has acquired the name of Mystery and Skeletons Lake because of the human skeletons once found on its rim owing to a 9th-century hailstorm. The trail offers the brightest green hue and sublime views of rock-strewn glaciers, clear lakes, Nandadevi Temple, Neel Ganga River, Bhagwabasa cave and more.

Altitude: 16,499 ft

Duration: 8 days

Level: Moderate

Length: 5 km (approx)

Booking: Indiansummits.com

Cost: Rs 13,000

Dudhsagar Waterfall Trek, Mumbai

Among India’s highest waterfalls at 1,017 ft, Dudhsagar is situated in the Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and Mollem National Park. A short recreational trek for beginners, you take an overnight train to Madgaon from where you reach Kulem. This is the starting point of the trek to the rocky Dudhsagar Waterfall Bridge and Dudhsagar viewpoint where a campsite will be established.

Altitude: 1,017 ft

Duration: 3 days

Level: Moderate

Length: 11 km (approx)

Booking: Adventurenation.com

Cost: 2,999

Hampta Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh

From Manali to Jobra and then to Chika, the mountains take you to one of India’s favourite summer treks to the Hampta Pass. Traversing through the enormity of Pir Panjal ranges and to the dreamy Chandra Tal, you reach the centre point of three major passes that is the Hampta Pass, Spiti, and Rohtang Pass at 14,100 ft.

Altitude: 14,100ft

Duration: 5-6 days

Level: Moderate

Length: 35 km

Booking: Thrillophilia.com

Cost: Rs 8,500

Kashmir Great Lake Trek, Jammu and Kashmir

What commences at Srinagar, takes you on a journey of a lifetime. This is not just a trek, it’s a revelation of the beauty that surrounds us. You travel from Sonmarg on day two enjoying the postcard-like views of the Shekdur Range. From Nichnai to Vishansar Lake to Gadsa, Satsar and then Gangabal Twin lakes, happiness will flow like the streams of freshwater passing your way.

Altitude: 13,800ft

Duration: 8 days

Level: Moderate

Length: 72 km

Booking: Thrillophilia.com

Cost: Rs 13,200

Bali Pass, Uttarakhand

Braving summer is more challenging or this trek, you decide. From Har Ki Dun Valley to Yamunotri you witness the magnificence of The Himalayas like few other ways. The trail leads to the confluence of Tons and Ruinsara rivers and the meadows of Devsu Thach. What lies ahead is a ‘tall’ challenge at 16,207 ft, the Bali Pass with a mesmerising new of Bandarpoonch, Kalanag and Swargarohini peaks.

Altitude: 16,207 ft

Duration: 8 hours

Level: Difficult

Length: 56 km (approx)

Booking: Indiahikes.com

Cost: Approx Rs 16,000