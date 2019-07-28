Home Magazine

 APPRECIATION: The Other in You

A new theatrical rendition of Manav Kaul’s Ilhaam is a treastise on alienation.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the play Ilhaam

A still from the play Ilhaam

Manav Kaul knows enough about displacement. Born in Kashmir and having lived in Madhya Pradesh, the Hindi play Ilhaam he authored is an interrogation of alienation. Intriguing questions are raised along the inward journey of a middle-class man coping with self-alienation. Even though the play is relatively new, Kaul has made it open source for theatre groups across the country who can adapt and stage their own versions. The original act staged and directed by him featured Kumud Mishra as the lead actor.

However, the Delhi-based theatre group Mukhavaran’s adaptation, directed by Sahil Ahuja, has a completely new cast. “The play is about a man who figures out the meaning or its worthlessness, depending on how you see it. Manav Kaul has beautifully tried to imagine what it would be like to connect with the almighty at a personal level,” says Ahuja. With a tight script and insightful lined, the play brings to the fore the deep-rooted insecurities of humanity.

Ilhaam is an exposition of the tussle between myth and reality, order and chaos, the said and the unsaid. Ahuja explains, “The plot deals with the life of a middle-class family in North India. The protagonist, Bhagwan, is a married middle-aged banker with two college-going children. One day while sitting on a park bench he stumbles upon enlightenment or ‘ilhaam’.

Things fall apart as he loses his job. He disappears for weeks. When he is finally found, family and friends cannot understand a word that he speaks. However, he is able to understand birds and a mute beggar. He also talks to an elderly gentleman (Chacha Chaudhury) who is visible to no one else. Bhagwan’s journey is enthralling and bewildering as it gets entwined with eerie incidents.” 

Ahuja says the play is not for everyone. “Many viewers walk out disappointed. But Ilhaam has not been written for the masses. It is meant for an intellectual audience which wishes to ponder the multiple realities of life. Entry is free so that anyone can watch the play. This way it becomes more accessible,” says the theatre director. 

Ahuja also explains that Ilhaam is interpreted differently by people who read or watch it. “I see it as a work that symbolises the travails of being different, not confirming to society, finally achieving enlightenment that one can only hope, pray and beg for,” says Ahuja, adding, “One of the most poignant moments in Ilhaam is when the protagonist loses his ability to communicate with the outside world. 

Bhagwan’s agony is beyond words. The dance scene stands out as a high point in the performance. Does Bhagwan acquiesce to the fierce storm which living a normal life unleashes? Will he go mad, or will he attain the enlightenment that has for long been eluding him? “These are questions which everybody will have to interpret by themselves by watching Ilhaam,” says Ahuja.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ilhaam Manav Kaul Kumud Mishra Mukhavaran Ilhaam theatre Chacha Chaudhury
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp