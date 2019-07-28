Electro Acupuncture can Cure Dizzy Spells

Dr Raman Kapur By

Meniere's disease is a commonly encountered disease. In the US, it is treated mainly with medication and psychotherapy. The therapeutic effectiveness, however, is far from satisfaction. In a study by He Tao and He Lan at Bronson Hospital, Kalamazoo, USA, the authors presented a paper used to treat 136 cases of Meniere’s disease and achieved satisfactory results.

General Data: In the paper, a total of 136 cases of Meniere’s disease received EA (Electro Acupuncture) treatment. Follow-up survey was conducted on 114 patients. Among these, 38 were male and 76 female, ranging in age from 21 to 61 years and with an average age of 32 years. The duration of the disease varied from one month to 5.5 years with an average of 1.3 years.

Diagnostic Standards: If the patients had symptoms of episodic vertigo with tinnitus and hearing loss, nausea and vomiting, were conscious during attack and had no apparent discomfort in the intermission; also if the attack lasted several hours or days and also varied in the duration of intermission, it was diagnosed as Meniere’s disease. In severe cases, nystagmus and postural imbalance due to decreased vestibular function were seen.

Treatment Method: Before treatment, a retrospective survey was made to calculate the average attacks for each patient annually and for comparing the results between pre- and post-treatment. Main acupoints around the ear were needled with 34 Guage and 0.5 cun long filiform needles were inserted unilaterally or bilaterally according to the symptoms. Electric stimulation was applied to these acupoints for 30 minutes through needle handles by using an electro acupuncture appliance.

The treatment was conducted three times a week—nine sessions in all. During treatment, the patients were educated about the nature of disease, stress management, proper rest and diet (avoiding high salt intake), and keeping away any trigger factors. Follow-up was done at the end of the third, sixth and twelfth months.Clinically cured: After treatment, the aforementioned symptoms disappeared, and the patient resumed normal work and life and reported no relapse in one year or longer.

Remarkably effective: Clinical symptoms disappeared, and the patient resumed normal work and life but had relapse within six months.Effective: Clinical symptoms disappeared after treatment but relapsed within three months.Ineffective: Following treatment, the patient’s symptoms had no apparent improvements.

Results: The therapeutic effect was evaluated in 114 patients at the end of the treatment. Among them, 63 cases (55.26 percent) were cured, 30 (26.31 percent) had remarkable improvement in their symptoms, 10 (8.77 percent) responded with improvement and 11 (9.65 percent) failed, with a total effective rate of 90.35 percent.

Discussion and conclusion: There have been no definitive treatment methods for Meniere’s disease up to now. However, a number of clinical studies have indicated that acupuncture was an effective intervention for the disease. In our treatments, EA of the acupoints around the ear might stimulate the sensory nerve endings of the vestibular and great auricular nerves, playing a role in tranquilising and dredging meridians.

As a result, the vestibular and inner ear functions were improved and symptoms of dizziness, tinnitus, etc, were relieved. Proper management of stress, diet and psychological state in the process of the treatment played an important role in increasing patient awareness and well preparation for anticipated symptoms. Most patients could follow the doctor’s advice and cooperated with the treatment. Their symptoms were under control after EA. EA is an effective management in controlling Meniere’s symptoms and is worthy of clinical application and further clinical trial.

The author is Head of the Department of Acupuncture, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi. This treatment is now being made available in India.