Sun, sand and scriptures 

Located in the middle of the Indonesian archipelago, Bali lies between the coral triangle comprising the waters of Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Solomon Islands and Timor-Leste. Under the quiet flow, mushrooms of over 500 species of rare and unique reef-building corals, endangered turtles and dugongs fight for survival. The good news is that Bali’s Coral Triangle Centre is doing exceptional work in conserving this marine biodiversity. One can witness this by taking a trip to the island of Nusa Penida’s protected area to get an immersive experience of the waters.

At the Manukaya village in central Bali is Candi Bentar which is the traditional gate inside the precincts of Pura Tirta Empul—Bali’s Holy Water Temple. Sacred water runs through a set of springs and is said to be the creation of Lord Indra. Locals come here for ritualistic bathing which is said to cure all kinds of sickness—physical or emotional. One needs to wear sarongs to go into the water. Photography is allowed but it’s best to stay away from shooting when locals are absorbed in prayer.

Clockwise from top: Cliff jumping; Bat Cave in Goa Lawah; spread at restaurant Sage; Pura Tirta Empul bathing

According to legend, an 11th-century temple known as Bat Cave in Goa Lawah, in Pesinggahan village, is the dwelling place of the snake king Vasuki. This mythical snake has been kept alive by the fervent belief of the locals. In the centre of the courtyard-like space, there are shrines and a cave with screeching bats fluttering around, not once moving away from their delimited territory. There is also a Shivaite shrine among these with an ornamental form of Naga Basuki, a mythical dragon who is believed to preserve the cosmic balance.

Moving on from heritage, the Blue Lagoon Cliff Jump is where all the adrenaline seekers should be headed. It is located in Malay Archipelago, Lesser Sunda Islands.One can soar up its rocky elevation enclosed by dazzling blue waters and cloudless blue skies.

For everybody who likes to live life on the edge, this is something you should try. The only thing to keep in mind is that there is no real exit out of the water besides climbing up a cliff. So be sure to save some energy for the precarious hike back up.

At 3,726 metres, Gunung Rinjani in Lombok Island is the second highest mountain volcano in Indonesia. It is active and offers panoramic views that put you on cloud nine. There are times when your clouds drift above your neck. This is a difficult trek involving three days to reach the crater’s rim. But the rawness of the crater is juxtaposed with the sublimity of the lake Segara Anak in the centre of it, also revered by the Balinese who visit it on full moon nights to invoke the Mountain God. From the middle of the holy waters rises Mt Baru volcano. Whether you wish to climb from Sembalun or Senaru, both are equally challenging.

Talk to anybody about Ubud and they’ll tell you that it is a haven for hedonism with private villas with lavishness fit for the kings. But Ubud as a vegan arcadia misses the eye of most travellers. There are mostly cafes with floor seating, psychedelic lights and oversized cushions, offering a choice of beyond-the-soup-and-salad meals, to more upscale experiences like Sage that offers globally inspired cuisine. The restaurant presents vegan as well as gluten-free options to visitors. A more commonplace is Sawobali cake and coffee shop that is best known for its buffet.

