Home Magazine

'Typewriter' review: The ghost of susegad

The five-episode season is a testament to director Sujoy Ghosh’s mastery over the thriller genre with tight and pacy storytelling.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Typewriter

A still from Typewriter

Most of the Indian ghost stories are famous for song and dance routines, and clichéd jump scares. In fact, some are so formulaic that they seem comic. But Sujoy Ghosh’s Typewriter is unlike anything we have seen before. Set in Bardez, Goa, the series has an idyllic yet urbane feel. The five-episode season is a testament to Ghosh’s mastery over the thriller genre with tight and pacy storytelling. There are dead bodies, there are killings, there’s a storybook and an old typewriter clicking away fear into locals.

The series not just highlights how both good and evil can reside in one person but it also shows how good and evil can fragment one whole human being into parts. In an Enid Blyton-esque format, (or some might think the show similar to Stranger Things), three school kids and their beloved dog set out to unravel the mystery of a haunted bungalow, a doppelgänger and the rickety old Remington device. As members of a self-formed ghost club, the kids dream of nabbing a spirit for real.

The tools Ghosh has used in the series are conventional yet sufficiently creepy. But the characters and tropes are mostly Bengali. In fact, if the series was set in a rural town in Bengal such as Chandernagore or Murshidabad, the creepiness would have been further elevated. Character names such as Satyajit and Amit Roy further establish this fact.

In the setting up of the ghostliness, the audience is not privy to a lot of information which makes the stabs of fear delectable. We must admit that while watching the show through the night we did get scared and missed a few heartbeats in several scenes. 

But soon explanations piled on the motive of revenge are unveiled. Mythology gets mixed with mumbo-jumbo on a blood-moon night in a rather stretched-out finale making the build-up seem messy. The subplots seem meaningless unless there is a possibility of the second season that could explain the left-out details.

What cannot be denied is that Ghosh has a way with creating characters that make his stories edgy. Add to this mix the stellar cast of Jisshu Sengupta and Palomi Ghosh, and the story seems flawless. A special mention must be given to the kids and the ghost-buster dog in the series. In a series, which is meant for adults, it is a bunch of 10-year-old kids superbly headline the show. 

Typewriter
Writer and Director: Sujoy Ghosh
Cast: Palomi Ghosh, Purab Kohli, Jisshu Sengupta, Sameer Kochchar, Kanwaljit Singh
Release date: July 19
Platform: Netflix
Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Typewriter Sujoy Ghosh Palomi Ghosh Purab Kohli Jisshu Sengupta
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp