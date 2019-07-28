Western style, Indian size

Express News Service By

Women’s western wear is on a high trajectory in India and slotted to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent. Yet, very few western wear brands have been able to cater to fits, sizes and fabrics that are suitable for India, both in terms of environment and culture. A new apparel brand, Venn, aims to address this need gap in the market.

Currently available online only, the brand, which has a manufacturing unit in Delhi-NCR, has come about after years of research on Indian sizing requirements which are unique to themselves and do not fit regular international standards. While the sizes fit Indian shapes, Venn also offers customisation with an option to write in for tailored fits.

Venn has made a choice for sustainable and ethical fashion, only using fabrics like organic cotton, Tencel and bamboo. The aim is to create a fabric that is comfortable and yet can fall in flattering shapes and cuts. Even the dyes are all-natural and free from harmful chemicals.

As its founder, Pooja Khanna, explains: “I was keen to create a brand that offered Indian women a lifestyle choice they could relate to, which appealed to their intellect as well as their lifestyle choices. Most Indian women are looking for clothes that make them feel good inside and out and can be worn across their busy and multi-tasking lifestyles. Our vision is to make the brand available to many, and in turn, make sustainable fashion mainstream.”