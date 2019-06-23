Air Signs: How to Make a Man Feel Appreciated

Nitin Manchanda By

Gemini (May 21–June 21)

Ruled by Mercury, Geminis are smart and quick-witted talkers with great conversational skills who when it comes to conflicts and negotiations, knows how to manage egos. Energetic and charismatic, constantly meeting new people and being a part of humongous social circle is the general way of life for them. Gemini man likes a girl who is unpredictable and who likes to try new things, enjoying each day and living in the present. The relationship they desire needs to be fun and creative, else they flit in and out of love, skipping away from the ‘routine’.

They prefer someone who is not only able to hold on to their attention but also can keep up with their upbeat lifestyle with minimal grudges. It might be hard for him to express how he feels directly, hence it is important for his partner to listen to his thoughts and ideas as they are just not some stories he shares, but his way of connecting with his partner.

Libra (Sept 24–Oct 23)

Libras are balanced and fair-minded people who along with possessing a strong sense of justice, are also tactful and diplomatic. They are one of the friendliest and most amiable people out there to whom everyone can go when in need of a friend. Ruled by Venus, they have a keen appreciation for beauty along with a good taste and a natural eye for design, creative and artistic work.

A Libra man hence loves a woman who is not into drama, and things like gossiping and arguing with him over small issues. He rather likes a girl who cares about others and does not make him feel emotionally drained as they crave attention and are very demanding of their partners’ time. They prefer being with someone who has a witty sense of humour and encourages their independence, recognizing their personal achievements. He thus makes sure that his partner notices and appreciates his commitment to the relationship.

Aquarius (Jan 21–Feb 19)

Aquarians express themselves in their own unique way along with being independent, inventive and very confident. Governed by the principles of liberty and solidarity, they need space in their relationship, which if denied makes them berserk. An Aquarius man thus likes when his partner understands his need for personal space and let him be all by himself for some time alone. He also likes girls who are little mysterious and creative and have established their own identity.

They also believe in harbouring a friendship with their partner and gradually let the relationship take its form. Their partner needs to accept and be in sync with their weird quirks as they are trying to open their real self to their partners, infused with their merits, flaws and unconventional ideas. A deep emotional conversation is more meaningful and precious to them rather than indulging in any form of overrated and exaggerated romance.