Home Magazine

Kasauli Calling

According to locals, Kasauli was created after Lord Hanuman put his foot on the 300 metre hillock while advancing towards the Sanjeevani Hill.

Published: 23rd June 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Kasauli

A view of Kasauli

Himachal Pradesh offers a plethora of hill stations to escape from the heat waves engulfing metro cities but a lesser known destination is Kasauli. Located six hours away from the capital city, this cantonment in the Solan district was set up by Britishers in 1842. An overnight bus or a car drive are the easiest and cost effective ways to reach here. According to locals, Kasauli was created after Lord Hanuman put his foot on the 300 metre hillock while advancing towards the Sanjeevani Hill.

Therefore, a visit to Monkey Point locally called Manki point is a must. The site has a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman located within an Army guarded region. The climb atop the hill is worth for the wonderful views of the snowcapped Dhauladhar Range as well as the crystal Sutlej below, despite monkeys literally snatching all your belongings during the ascent. 

Sitting on an altitude of 1,927m, Kasauli is a quiet town and not exactly ideal for those looking for an adventurous adrenaline rush that other hill stations offer. But if you’re looking to do some solitary walks, taking in serene views and experiencing a cool climate—Kasauli is the answer. Enwrapped in colonial hangover, most houses are built in Victorian style architecture.

The famous Christ Church, which was constructed by a British family in 1853, is in fact built in the shape of a cross lending it a very gothic feel. The Kasauli Brewery (set up in 1820) is another reminder of the British influence. Since the climate resembles that of Scotland, Edward Dyer is said to have brought the equipment from Britain to brew the malt whisky and Indian pale ale. 

Mornings in Kasauli are meant for slow hikes with various trails leading off or starting from various points in the town. The walk to Sunset Point, which is more than a kilometer away from the bus stand, is a sight to behold. It offers a splendid views of the mountains and the plains of Panchkula, Mohali, Pinjore, Parwanoo and Chandigarh. The best trek, of course, is the Gilbert trail which is off the main road and about one-and-a-half kilometer long. The trek is easy and safe, and appropriate for all age groups. It is the best way to discover Kasauli’s floral and natural delights at close quarters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kasauli Himachal Pradesh tourism Himachal hill stations Kasauli tourism
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp