Kasauli Calling

Himachal Pradesh offers a plethora of hill stations to escape from the heat waves engulfing metro cities but a lesser known destination is Kasauli. Located six hours away from the capital city, this cantonment in the Solan district was set up by Britishers in 1842. An overnight bus or a car drive are the easiest and cost effective ways to reach here. According to locals, Kasauli was created after Lord Hanuman put his foot on the 300 metre hillock while advancing towards the Sanjeevani Hill.

Therefore, a visit to Monkey Point locally called Manki point is a must. The site has a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman located within an Army guarded region. The climb atop the hill is worth for the wonderful views of the snowcapped Dhauladhar Range as well as the crystal Sutlej below, despite monkeys literally snatching all your belongings during the ascent.

Sitting on an altitude of 1,927m, Kasauli is a quiet town and not exactly ideal for those looking for an adventurous adrenaline rush that other hill stations offer. But if you’re looking to do some solitary walks, taking in serene views and experiencing a cool climate—Kasauli is the answer. Enwrapped in colonial hangover, most houses are built in Victorian style architecture.

The famous Christ Church, which was constructed by a British family in 1853, is in fact built in the shape of a cross lending it a very gothic feel. The Kasauli Brewery (set up in 1820) is another reminder of the British influence. Since the climate resembles that of Scotland, Edward Dyer is said to have brought the equipment from Britain to brew the malt whisky and Indian pale ale.

Mornings in Kasauli are meant for slow hikes with various trails leading off or starting from various points in the town. The walk to Sunset Point, which is more than a kilometer away from the bus stand, is a sight to behold. It offers a splendid views of the mountains and the plains of Panchkula, Mohali, Pinjore, Parwanoo and Chandigarh. The best trek, of course, is the Gilbert trail which is off the main road and about one-and-a-half kilometer long. The trek is easy and safe, and appropriate for all age groups. It is the best way to discover Kasauli’s floral and natural delights at close quarters.