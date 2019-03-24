The motorcycle maverick

Shevlin Sebastian By

It was 11 pm when three youths were revving up their RD 350 Yamaha motorcycles at Willingdon Island, near Kochi. Suddenly one of them shouted: “Go!” And the trio set off, the ‘Vrooooom’ reverberating in the silence of the night.

One of the riders, Radhakrishnan, looked sideways at the others. They were all riding neck and neck. So he turned the accelerator some more. As he zoomed past, he looked up and saw, to his shock that there was a barrier across the road. It was a single circular rod. Thinking about the dangers of braking at high speed, he suddenly got an idea. Radhakrishnan bent his body backwards till he was lying flat on the seat. And amazingly, he went under the rod unscathed. “This is the beauty of the 350,” says he, “it maintained its balance, till I got up again.”

Motorcycle-repair expert Joseph Patric smiles when he hears the anecdote. “The Yamaha two-stroke is one of the best bikes ever made,” he says. “It is sad they stopped production in 2004.”

The primary reason for stopping production was the high degree of emissions. But there are many die-hard fans of the two-stroke engine bike, and Patric is perhaps the only mechanic in Kochi who repairs them.

Patric first began working on it when he was working as a foreman in a Yamaha company service centre in 1983. Asked the difference between the two-stroke and four-stroke, he says, “Two-stroke engines fire once every revolution, while the four-stroke fires every other revolution. The advantage of a two-stroke is that it has far more power. And that’s why it is used for dirt bike racing, rallies and other similar activities.”

At his house, on one side, inside a long shed, there are several two-stroke Yamaha motorcycles in the 100 and 135 cc range. “Because of the lack of spares, there are very few 350 cc bikes,” he says.

A maverick, Patric can listen to the engine and tell you what is wrong with the bike. Usually, he says, problems arise, when the 2T oil is not put regularly and in the correct measure. “It is 35 ml per litre,” he says. “If this is not done, there will be complaints.”

His work includes overhauling the engine, repairing the carburettor, resetting the crank, fixing the clutch and changing the cable wires and tyres. In Kochi, many youngsters still use a two-stroke bike. Says 26-year-old Subin Mathew, who is a regular at Patric’s repair shop, “I love the power, the initial pick-up as well as the sound. And I come to his workshop because he always uses genuine spare parts.”

Like a white-collar worker, Patric starts work at 10 am and finishes by 5 pm, besides the customary afternoon nap. “People make appointments on the phone and come,” he says. In fact, right now he is busy repairing the bikes for ‘Team 135’, whose members take part in rallies. They are now planning a ride from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Not surprisingly, the 62-year-old also uses a two-stroke bike. He bought one in 1991 and did a complete overhaul only in 2016. “This bike does not need much maintenance,” he smiles and adds that the biggest advantage for two-stroke owners is the resale value. “A well-maintained bike goes for `60,000,” says Patric.

“There are some bikes, which have five gears. These sell for `90,000. On the other hand, a four-stroke bike of four years goes for only `35,000.” As we sign off, he adds, “Repairing the two-stroke is a passion. I never get tired when I am in my workshop.”

