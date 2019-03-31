Home Magazine

Birds, Sloths and Cacao

The best place to start the tour is anywhere on the Tortuguero Canals that are reachable by boat from the embarkation points at Moin.

Located in the lush regions of Costa Rica in Central America with the Talamanca Mountains in the south, the city of Puerto Limon or Limon (meaning lemon in Spanish) is home to several species of indigenous wildlife. It shares a 125-mile shoreline with neighbouring Nicaragua and Panama; both discovered by Christopher Columbus in 1502. Home to the Afro-Costa Rican community, Limon is a port city that is best explored on boat or by taking a walk through the secondary rain forests that breathes life into its atmosphere.

The best place to start the tour is anywhere on the Tortuguero Canals that are reachable by boat from the embarkation points at Moin. Here one can hire a covered boat for a 45-minute ride through the mangroves-laden canals that are abuzz with birdsong and animal sounds. Being situated in the Caribbean region, this is an area with rich biodiversity and offers numerous photo-ops. Of course, hiring a guide is recommended because the wildlife is protected by heavy foliage and an expert eye is needed to identify them. The primary vegetation is tropical palms, mangroves and sturdy trees with water lilies and water hyacinth adorning the water. 

The tree-dwelling sloths that are known for their eponymous movements are easily spotted, though. There

are essentially two kinds of sloths—the two-toed and the three-toed, identifiable by the claws on their front limbs. They eat the leaves of trees and are usually found hanging upside down like bats. They stay in the same position for long and barely move since their metabolism is slow and takes a long time to digest their food which makes them sleepy most of the time. 

As the boat chugs along the canal, several species of birds including kingfishers and egrets come to view. The jungles are home to the great blue heron though it has a white head and its eyes have a distinctive yellow hue. The green and brown iguanas are also aplenty and almost undetectable since they blend into the tree trunks they perch on. Another species seen here is the fisher bat that helps in pollination.

Once done with the boat ride, take a guided walk into the periphery of the rain forest. Among the first things to see are the varieties of heliconia flowers blooming in all shades of yellow, red, pink and orange. Costa Rica is also the second largest producer of the world’s bananas; the plantations are almost everywhere. Cacao trees are also in abundance. Break open a ripe fruit and the cacao beans inside taste nothing like chocolate. In fact, they have no taste at all. 

The great-tailed gackle, jacanas and many other birds can be spotted during the rain forest walk. The most rewarding bit of the amble comes perhaps at the end, where tourists are treated to tropical fruits and lemonade. Puerto Limon’s bounty of landscapes, nature and wildlife are its biggest tourist attractions. At the end of the trip don’t forget to pick up Costa Rican cacao beans, some chocolates and RainForest Alliance Certified coffee as souvenirs. 

