Imran Khan’s minorities tightrope for Modi

Imran Khan’s own two-nation theory has a torque of its own. His response to Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah’s interview in which the actor said that he was “afraid” for his children in today’s India signalled Naya Pakistan’s minorities policy. Imran said: “What he (Shah) is saying is what Quaid-e-Azam (Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah) had said (during India’s Partition).

When he said that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens is what is happening in India right now.” He also told his ministers to make Pakistan a country where minorities got equal rights and are considered equal citizens. “We have to especially show Narendra Modi’s India how we treat minorities and how they treat minorities.”

However, Islamist rhetoric is the cornerstone of his politics. Be it giving government funding to pro-Taliban madrasas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or fanning the hot winds of the blasphemy law, Imran uses religion to up his game. Though he has settled on the optics of cross-border reasonableness by giving Modi lessons in treating minorities he has to walk-the-talk at home too—an idea being seen through a sceptical lens considering his decisions in the early days in office.

Starting with yielding to hardliners by withdrawing the nomination of acclaimed economist Atif Mian in the Economic Advisory Council just because he is an Ahmadiyya, followed by surrendering to radical cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi in the aftermath of Asia Bibi’s acquittal, Imran has proved that he is a hostage to the forces that control large swathes of the Pakistani psyche.

Minority harassment is a state tool in Pakistan which Imran has to deal with in order to show he is better than Modi. His country’s Hindus, Ahmadis, Christians, Sikhs would want him to succeed. Indian sources say that his earlier capitulations were because the novice hadn’t settled into his chair, but a large section of policy wonks remain unconvinced about his ability to deliver independent of the Military and the maulvis.