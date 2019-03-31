Home Magazine

Imran Khan’s minorities tightrope for Modi

Minority harassment is a state tool in Pakistan which Imran has to deal with in order to show he is better than Modi.

Published: 31st March 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

Imran Khan’s own two-nation theory has a torque of its own. His response to Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah’s interview in which the actor said that he was “afraid” for his children in today’s India signalled Naya Pakistan’s minorities policy. Imran said: “What he (Shah) is saying is what Quaid-e-Azam (Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah) had said (during India’s Partition).

When he said that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens is what is happening in India right now.” He also told his ministers to make Pakistan a country where minorities got equal rights and are considered equal citizens. “We have to especially show Narendra Modi’s India how we treat minorities and how they treat minorities.” 

However, Islamist rhetoric is the cornerstone of his politics. Be it giving government funding to pro-Taliban madrasas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or fanning the hot winds of the blasphemy law, Imran uses religion to up his game. Though he has settled on the optics of cross-border reasonableness by giving Modi lessons in treating minorities he has to walk-the-talk at home too—an idea being seen through a sceptical lens considering his decisions in the early days in office.

Starting with yielding to hardliners by withdrawing the nomination of acclaimed economist Atif Mian in the Economic Advisory Council just because he is an Ahmadiyya, followed by surrendering to radical cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi in the aftermath of Asia Bibi’s acquittal, Imran has proved that he is a hostage to the forces that control large swathes of the Pakistani psyche. 

Minority harassment is a state tool in Pakistan which Imran has to deal with in order to show he is better than Modi. His country’s Hindus, Ahmadis, Christians, Sikhs would want him to succeed. Indian sources say that his earlier capitulations were because the novice hadn’t settled into his chair, but a large section of policy wonks remain unconvinced about his ability to deliver independent of the Military and the maulvis. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan PM Modi Indo-Pak relations Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp