Ladies special from grand seiko

Express News Service By

Premium Japanese watch company, Grand Seiko, has launched a new automatic series for women at the ongoing Baselworld 2019. The company has designed a special new caliber, 9S27, specifically for women’s watches, and is presenting a series of five timepieces at the world watch fair.

The new Grand Seiko automatic caliber 9S27 comes with a precision rate of +8 to −3 seconds a day and a power reserve of 50 hours. These high levels of performance are delivered by an eight-beat movement that is just 19.4mm in diametre and 4.49mm in height, which allows the case to fit every wrist and each timepiece to have an elegantly slim profile. Each movement is made, assembled and adjusted by hand in the Shizukuishi Watch Studio in northern Japan.

The five-watch series has two pieces in stainless steel and three in 18k gold. The two steel versions, both with a diametre of 27.8mm, come with Zaratsu polished cases, and the seconds hand is made of steel that is ‘blued’ by hand. The other two hands have a central hairline stripe and are razor-edged to ensure that they catch even the slightest ray of light and are easy to see. One version has a champagne silver dial with a subtle pattern inspired by the weave of linen and the other has a mother-of-pearl dial with diamond-cut hour markers.

Each of the three gold case executions come with a diametre of 28.7mm, and is in a different shade: white, yellow and rose. As many as 42 diamonds are set into each bezel and 12 into each mother-of-pearl dial. Another larger diamond is set into the crown. The watches will be available in stores from June.