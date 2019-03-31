Home Magazine

Water Signs: Their Inner Peace

Cancerians are not only dreamers who are in constant sync with their spiritual side, but are also practical and empathetic beings, considerate of their own as well as others wishes.

Published: 31st March 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Cancer June 22–July 22
Cancerians are not only dreamers who are in constant sync with their spiritual side, but are also practical and empathetic beings, considerate of their own as well as others wishes. They tend to do things from a foundation of kindness and refrain from inflicting any kind of pain on anyone else.

Though they are caring, intuitive and protective souls, yet at times they struggle with moodiness, touchiness and the inability to let go. They should try and focus on nurturing themselves, considering their own wishes and needs as a priority along with taking a slow pace, in order to relax their inner self as it is vital to their own well-being. They can also include grounding exercises in their lifestyles like meditation, yoga, tai chi to rejuvenate themselves and incorporate mental stability and calmness from the chaos within.  
Scorpio October 24–November 22
 Scorpions are intuitive and magnetic beings who initially come off as fiery and passionate yet hide their extremely sensitive and spiritual soul. They trust and rely purely on their intuition rather than second guessing themselves, and although they prefer solitude at times, yet they are aware that they are part of something bigger and magnificent beyond their existence. Their confidence and virtue of self-awareness helps them to express themselves freely, without being caught up in any fear or judgement.

Amidst of their loyal and honest personality, they harbour the tendency to be jealous, resentful and obsessive. They should begin by the most essential way to balance their lives, by having the ability to let go of things that hurt them and try and forgive others of their wrong deeds towards them, as it will be beneficial to them in preventing holding any kind of grudge against others.

They should also try to avoid being lost in vague details and rather take a break when situations turn too overwhelming for them to handle. They can also indulge in hydrotherapy like spa or self-calming techniques like deep breathing, visualising, meditating as it will help them soothe their mind and body and help them incorporate more clear vision of their goals and future endeavours. 

Pisces February 20–March 20
Pisceans are sensitive, compassionate and imaginative beings who refrain from superficial trappings of a materialistic world. Finely tuned to the details of life, it does not make a difference to them about the social or financial standing of a person but rather they embark to have a deeper contact with them, based on the inner perceptions and the gratitude for life in general. However, they can at times be secretive, vague and weak-willed, with a wavering mindset about the directions they need to pursue in life.

To maintain balance in their life, it is essential that they learn to balance their life altering decisions as well as refrain from being the torch bearer of self-pity or be the self-martyr, as this will only pull down their self-esteem and move them towards adopting a more regressive and low opinion of their credibility. They tend to over indulge in making others feel special, which though might be overwhelming, yet they should always keep their foot in contact with ground, else any pessimist response to their affections would make them fall flat on the face. They should also develop a coherent scepticism in life and beware of what stresses them, as this will not only help them avoid being manipulated by others but also prevent jeopardizing their peace.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp