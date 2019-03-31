Water Signs: Their Inner Peace

Nitin Manchanda By

Cancer June 22–July 22

Cancerians are not only dreamers who are in constant sync with their spiritual side, but are also practical and empathetic beings, considerate of their own as well as others wishes. They tend to do things from a foundation of kindness and refrain from inflicting any kind of pain on anyone else.

Though they are caring, intuitive and protective souls, yet at times they struggle with moodiness, touchiness and the inability to let go. They should try and focus on nurturing themselves, considering their own wishes and needs as a priority along with taking a slow pace, in order to relax their inner self as it is vital to their own well-being. They can also include grounding exercises in their lifestyles like meditation, yoga, tai chi to rejuvenate themselves and incorporate mental stability and calmness from the chaos within.

Scorpio October 24–November 22

Scorpions are intuitive and magnetic beings who initially come off as fiery and passionate yet hide their extremely sensitive and spiritual soul. They trust and rely purely on their intuition rather than second guessing themselves, and although they prefer solitude at times, yet they are aware that they are part of something bigger and magnificent beyond their existence. Their confidence and virtue of self-awareness helps them to express themselves freely, without being caught up in any fear or judgement.

Amidst of their loyal and honest personality, they harbour the tendency to be jealous, resentful and obsessive. They should begin by the most essential way to balance their lives, by having the ability to let go of things that hurt them and try and forgive others of their wrong deeds towards them, as it will be beneficial to them in preventing holding any kind of grudge against others.

They should also try to avoid being lost in vague details and rather take a break when situations turn too overwhelming for them to handle. They can also indulge in hydrotherapy like spa or self-calming techniques like deep breathing, visualising, meditating as it will help them soothe their mind and body and help them incorporate more clear vision of their goals and future endeavours.

Pisces February 20–March 20

Pisceans are sensitive, compassionate and imaginative beings who refrain from superficial trappings of a materialistic world. Finely tuned to the details of life, it does not make a difference to them about the social or financial standing of a person but rather they embark to have a deeper contact with them, based on the inner perceptions and the gratitude for life in general. However, they can at times be secretive, vague and weak-willed, with a wavering mindset about the directions they need to pursue in life.

To maintain balance in their life, it is essential that they learn to balance their life altering decisions as well as refrain from being the torch bearer of self-pity or be the self-martyr, as this will only pull down their self-esteem and move them towards adopting a more regressive and low opinion of their credibility. They tend to over indulge in making others feel special, which though might be overwhelming, yet they should always keep their foot in contact with ground, else any pessimist response to their affections would make them fall flat on the face. They should also develop a coherent scepticism in life and beware of what stresses them, as this will not only help them avoid being manipulated by others but also prevent jeopardizing their peace.