A bite of history

The stage is not merely the meeting place of all the arts, but is also the return of art to life, said Oscar Wilde and this is proven in Amitesh Grover’s latest production Table Radica. Held earlier in May, the immersive theatrical experience brought to life Indian playwright Habib Tanvir’s (1923-2009) journey in a unique way, employing all the five senses of the audience. Organised with Virkien Dhar of Poppy Seed Labs who produced the piece, researcher and translator Sarah Mariam, food delivery service Bela Gulab Juhi Champa Chameli—Table Radica is described by Grover as, “A table of taste of not just food but also of history, shayari, theatre, memories and a story that is lesser known among theatre audiences today. The food and the text is intertwined. The audience not just tastes food but also tastes the environment Tanvir grew up in.”

ThThe 90-minute performance was an intimate setting and accomodated merely 24 audience members who faced each other at a long wooden table in Oddbird Theatre, Delhi. At the head of the table stood Grover reading text punctuated with pauses and music that navigated the life of Tanvir. Each phase of the playwright’s life was represented through a dish, a tasting portion of which was served to the audience. The narrative anchored itself from the beginnings of an ordinary middle-class Muslim household and the extraordinary influence it had on Tanvir’s life as a boy. The story unfolded to his journey as an aspiring actor, theatre director, husband and estranged father.

The text taken from biographies, plays and articles pivoted around his encounters with love, questions about theatre, his relationship with the homeland, and the turmoils of making choices that eventually lead Tanvir to be remembered as a radical life. “I have been teaching at National School of Drama (NSD) for 10 years and I often go back to the foundation years. I have access to the text and lives of many such stalwarts of theatre who the audience no longer remembers. In an effort to revive their memories, Virkein and I decided to start Table Radica. The first episode talks about the life of Tanvir. Sarah happened to be researching his works and it just all came together to become this performance. The next episode will feature another important figure from the history of Indian theatre,” says Grover.

As the text was read, food was swiftly served and snippets of Tanvir’s plays (such as Charandas Chor and Agra Bazaar) were heard in the background. Photos from Tanvir’s life (his brother, daughter and letters written to family members) were also shared with the audience,who passed it around the table. “The neatly organised table by the end of the performance ends up being chaotic and messy with leftovers of thoughts and questions,” points out Grover, who is now looking at ways to extend parts of the show into text that people can takeway with them. Grover wants Table Radica not just to be remembered as a sensory experience but as “an endeavour that lasts for years.” The show is set to return to Oddbird Theatre, Delhi, later this year in August.

Table Radica reminds one of the fact that food is not just a basic necessity but it also has the power to express beliefs and values. Food captures the zeitgeist of the times we live in.