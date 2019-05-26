Home Magazine

The Kathak charisma

After a chock-a-block weekend of performances, Kathak exponent Aditi Mangaldas talks about the challenges of attracting younger audiences to the classical dance.

Published: 26th May 2019 05:00 AM

Versatile Kathak dancer and choreographer, Aditi Mangaldas, who blossomed under the tutelage of Pandit Birju Maharaj and won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Dance in 2012, has been touring the country with her troupe’s performance and baithaks. In the capital this weekend, she presented a visual and sensory treat of classical and contemporary dance at Oddbird Theatre. “It’s important to do away with mediocrity. There’s mediocrity all around us but it’s important to have a little abandon when you’re a dancer. Immersion is really important in dance because it is a kind of sadhana. One needs to dedicate themselves. There are no shortcuts to excellence—that’s where mediocrity seeps in,” says Mangaldas passionately about the importance of dance in today’s world

Under the banner of Drishtikon Dance Foundation, there was a workshop on exploring the spine on May 24 and 25; a dance show titled Dance Drishtikon 10x10, a performance by 10 dancers, on May 25; and Drishtikon Baithak, another performance by emerging artists on May 24. Most of the Kathak shows were performed by young individuals; and Mangaldas stresses the importance of passing on the baton to the younger generation. “In five years, more than half the population will be under the age of 35. Isn’t it important to give them their due and pass on our traditions?” she questions.  

On the significance of spine in the classical dance form, Mangaldas says, “Kathak is essentially a straight form, so how does one find three dimensions in the movement vocabulary of the body? How can one choreograph a sequence, so the body in space also has a three dimensional effect? How does one create that space, within and outside the body? We discovered all this through nritya sequences in vilambit, madhya and drut laya in the workshop.”

The event exhibited two solo performances. Himanshu Shrivastava presented a Bharatanatyam piece, ‘Shikhandi: The Inner Quest’, which was based on a minor character from the Mahabharata, often painted in queer shades. Mocked for his gender identity, Shikhandi played a pivotal role in Kurukshetra, a battle which was less outside and more within. The other piece was a contemporary show by Urvi Vora titled SKUM (Society Against Kamasutra and Uncouth Men) Manifesto. The satirical, contemporary-dance-cum-stand-up-comedy act uses Kamasutra as its starting point.

However, the highlight of the weekend was the 10 short pieces titled Dance Drishtikon 10x10. Each performance was seven minutes long and comprised classical and contemporary dance and music pieces. The central theme was—what do the numbers say to you? Each number was a personal interpretation chosen by the dancers. “Some of these pieces are performed by students of my academy, others by soloists. For example, Gauri Diwakar performs both number one and nine. She has received the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar and Jaidev Pratibha Puraskar,” says Mangaldas. Interestingly, each number represents something to the dancers who have taken it up.

One explores breath, while number two explores kal, the Hindi word for both yesterday and tomorrow. Similarly four explores the four phases of the moon while five explore the elements. Some have taken it up metaphorically; such as number eight has been depicted as the symbol of infinity. Each dancer has their own unique take and that’s what is interesting and it is bound together by Kathak,” she adds. 

Mangaldas has been striving to keep things contemporary.  But in the age of clicks and short attention spans how does she keep performance art relevant?  “Honestly, it’s about quality. When something is of good quality people are attracted to it. We have information and shows available at the click of a button, but the challenge is to offer something different. To offer something that cannot be experienced virtually. It is a challenge to but as dancers we have to strive for excellence,” she explains. 

