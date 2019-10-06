Foot soldiers of change

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Raisah Ila Panda is more than your regular 16-year-old. This Class XI student has almost single-handedly managed to give some 70-odd children from Ambedkar Basti in Delhi, a shot at a new life, or should we say, a kick? In collaboration with Slum Soccer—a Nagpur-based initiative that implements sport-based programmes to help marginalised children develop positive life skills—Raisah started the first-ever such community-building programme in Delhi last year with her initiative, Strive.

With three training sessions a week, the motley crowd of kids from six to 14 years is going from strength to strength. But it was not an easy start. Says Raisah, “It took a lot of hard work convincing parents to let their kids come out to play for an hour in the evening. Though we did manage to start off with 50 kids—well above our estimates—it was initially difficult retaining them. Most of them go to school, besides running errands around the house. So, naturally parents thought all this was a waste of time.”

But that was then. Today the kids do not want to miss the classes and their parents are also happy with the choice. The teenager’s aim is not just popularising a sport among marginalised kids, but also to promote social inclusion, gender equality, raise awareness on child rights and inculcate positive behaviour by integrating sports with skill-based training.

Little wonder that the kids have undergone a sea-change from how they were on Day One. Says a perky girl, one of the better players among the group, “Earlier we would not play with boys. Before we started playing this sport, we had never played with boys.” Chips in a boy of a similar age group, “But now we know that there is actually no difference between a boy and girl.”

It is not just gender equality that the kids have learnt here. They have also imbibed the meaning of team spirit and humility. Four from the group were selected to play in a tournament and the team they were part of, lifted the cup. Ask them how it feels, and they say in unison, “We realised that there is a long way left for us before we can play as well.” One of them adds, “I couldn’t play the final as I fell sick, but it was wonderful because my friend scored the winning goal.”

While the technical know-how at Strive comes from Slum Soccer in the form of experienced trainers, Raisah takes care of the infrastructure. From arranging for the football kit, a decent enough ground with easy accessibility to all to play on, to convincing parents to send their kids and running up sponsors, it all rests on the shoulders of this 16-year-old. Juggling it all with her upcoming Class XII exams is definitely no easy task. She shares an anecdote about how while arranging for money, she threw a house party for her school friends on the condition that each of them attends with a said amount of contribution.

What do her peers think of her initiative? “Well, many of them are also doing community programmes, but those are more on the lines of environment, cleanliness, plantation drives, etc. I’m the odd one out. But then it is all worth it,” she smiles, and adds, “I had always seen my mother visiting villages for her work relating to her Foundation. I would often accompany her on these visits. So, doing something for the marginalised came naturally to me. I chose sports, because it has helped me also become a more confident person, equipping me with life skills. I wanted the same for these kids.”

