Find out what's trending this Diwali in apparel, jewellery and footwear

This neckpiece comes with 22K and 24K gold-encrusted polki in addition to gemstones such as citrine, amber and amethyst. Individual units are fitted on a Basra pearl and gold-enamelled strung maala.

Published: 20th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Anita Arya, Cosmetologist, Delhi

Handpicked products

Neck glory
This neckpiece comes with 22K and 24K gold-encrusted polki in addition to gemstones such as citrine, amber and amethyst. Individual units are fitted on a Basra pearl and gold-enamelled strung maala. Price: Rs 3,41,000 @ Aurus, Ahmedabad; Aurusjewels.com 

Priyanka and Ankur Modi Founders, AM:PM
“This Diwali, we wanted to introduce a collection with an atypical visual grammar from what you’d expect from a Diwali collection. Named Altai, it draws inspiration from the beauty and mythical concept of Tibetan Buddhism. A play of structure and fluidity, it has fitted peplum blouses that can be worn over asymmetric, flared pants and tailored jackets to be paired with paper-bag dhoti pants in textured silks, chanderi, crepe and organza.” 
@ All AM:PM stores; Ampm.in

Party Prepared 
H&M recently launched its first India special festive collection with pretty sequence work, paisley prints and jacquard. The kid’s collection especially caught our attention with fun tulle dresses and boleros. Price: Rs 799 to Rs 4,499 @ H&M stores across India; Hm.com and Myntra

Royal Rendezvous
The Rajwada collection takes inspiration from intricately carved frescoes of Phool Mahal in Bundi Palace and expressions of it are seen on jackets, kurtas, dresses, ghera skirts and more. Our top pick for you is this silk matka kurta that comes with a Chinese collar, teamed with a tussar dobby weave Nehru jacket. Price: Kurta Rs 4,490; Jacket Rs 3,290 @ Select Fabindia stores across India; fabindia.com
 

Laksheeta Govil
Founder, Fizzy Goblet  
“Jewellery for your feet… that’s what we’ve imagined this Diwali. In collaboration with Tribe Amrapali, we present a collection of charm juttis. The colour palette reflects a combination of precious jewel and pastel tones interspersed with gold and metallic accents. Charms will go on to be one of the biggest trends of the coming season’s footwear landscape. The design sensibility is snappy and fun. People are also asking for symbols of luck such as nimbu mirchi, elephant and betel.” @ Stores in Delhi, Mumbai; Fizzygoblet.com 

Precious Protection
Mirari Aegus collection is a hope of protection with its range of evil eye earrings, rings and bracelets. Price: Starts at Rs 80,000 @Mirari, Delhi

Glam Game On 
Tribe Amrapali presents a range of traditional jewellery in the form of an ode to sunflowers. It incorporates mirror work, glasswork, citrine crystals and pearls. There are bracelets, earrings, rings, necklaces, maangtikas and more. Price: Rs 1,100-Rs 18,000 @ Stores in Mumbai and Delhi; Tribeamrapali.comDecked Up

Festive ensembles and accessories that will make you want to dress up in your sprightly best have been curated by Good Earth Sustain along with the latest festive looks by Pero, Artisau and Tilla, and jewellery by Amrapali. Chogas, shararas, kurtas and lehengas, take your pick. Price: Starts at Rs 17,500 @ Good Earth Store, Delhi

Musskan Agarwaal, Designer, Delhi 
“From traditional and funky to over-the-top, there is serious innovation in Indian jewellery styling this year, despite the slowdown. In fact, since the last one month, the requests for orders have risen exponentially. I guess, Diwali is recession-proof. Youngsters refuse to let anything dampen their spirits. In terms of top sales, temple jewellery, which was earlier a preference of older women, has takers among the youth now. Armlets and double-layered diamond bracelets are 2019’s biggest boasts. Customers aren’t shying away from chunky pieces, a thing that till last year, was being frowned on for it being over-the-top. Monochromatic designs will be seen abundantly. Dainty pieces with pearls are a hit too.” 
@ Kiwi by Musskan, Delhi  

Fashionable Foot Forward
A brand that has catered to cricketers MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, in addition to actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, Bareskin now offers its new leather footwear collection for Diwali. The patterning of crown, lion, yes and no expressions adds an atypical edge. Price: Rs 3,999 onwards @ Bareskin, Jalandhar; Voganow.com

Shirin Mann Sangha
Founder and Creative, Director, Needledust 
It’s a sprinkle of sparkle with Needledust’s Swarovski juttis. These come in champagne gold and deep silver. “The precision of the size, width and length of each stone was measured and graphically put together to make the perfect design. Every jutti box comes with a Swarovski seal, a certificate of authentication.” Price: Rs 6,200 @ Needledust stores in Delhi, Aza stores in Mumbai, The Deccan Story in Hyderabad

Rashmi Shukla
Business Head, Jaypore 
“Red doesn’t seem to lose its power, only becoming stronger year after year with new hues from within its spectrum. Burgundy has become this year’s talk. We’ve created, among other things, a trimmed zari outfit in the shade in angrakha style using chanderi. Brocades and velvets are also on the rack. But my all-time favourites are Benarasi or a Parsi gara sari, both beyond trends of a certain time.” @ Jaypore stores, Delhi 
 

Slaying it in style 
Radiant florals, a variety of fauna, a kaleidoscope of colours—all these and more are part of House Of Masaba’s The Festive Edit. Neons appear now and then accentuated with zardozi work, applique, fray and patchwork. Price: Starts at Rs 15,000 @ Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune
 

Sizzling Decorations

Anika Dhawan Gupta
Founder and Creative Director, Rani Pink
“Decor is extremely detailed this year and also admirably theme-based. Rich Indian earth colours such as kesar, sindoori and elaichi are being fused. Quirkier pop sorbet colours are trending for wedding functions around Diwali. Even metallics are raging. Colours such as rani pink and powder blue continue to reign. Don’t forget to use lots of diyas and use gota torans. Exemplars such as these are beyond trends.”

Ritika Sahni Girdhar
Founder, Pom Pom Events  
“Decor has become diverse for Diwali this year onwards. A lot of people are interested in knowing about alternate materials and workmanship. Origami flowers are much in demand. They last longer, are reusable and won’t wilt. This is also a chance for you to learn a new craft and make DIY pieces for home. Reasonable, creative and fun.”

ONE OF THEIR FAVOURITE THINGS

Vikrant Batra Founder, Café Delhi Heights, and Nueva 

A gift you’ve given yourself this Diwali. 
A 20-day cheat period to eat everything I want.
 
How is Diwali different today than earlier? 
Earlier it focused on crackers, now it focuses on pockets as it’s become too much about give and take. 
 
Anything special lined up. 
Planning to join inner engineering courses by Sadhguru.
 
A thing you miss most today. 
Bursting firecrackers on the road with my childhood friends. But pollution is on the rise and so we must be mindful.
 
An unusual haunt for great Diwali bargains. 
Actually, the very idea of shopping haunts me.

ONE OF THEIR FAVOURITE THINGS

Anita Arya, Cosmetologist, Delhi 

A thing that you go overboard with. 
In the use of diyas and marigold flowers around my house. You won’t believe the numbers.
 
A thing you miss. 
Making sweets at home like old times
 
What will you wear? 
A sari with gota patti, designed by Rakhi Ohri,
 
Best Diwali haunt 
For exclusive things. My cousin’s wardrobe.

