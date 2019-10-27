Home Magazine

The layer guru: Bhubaneswar-based artist Veejayant Kumar Dash's eco-sensitive art 

While Veejayant’s art has been exhibited overseas in Singapore, Switzerland and at the Asian Art Biennale in Bangladesh, it is being shown at a national museum abroad for the first time in China.

Published: 27th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Veejayant Kumar Dash’s work as art becomes more eco-sensitive.

Veejayant Kumar Dash’s work as art becomes more eco-sensitive.

Artists are obsessed with nature as a muse in many forms: abstract, realistic, symbolic or even as the subconscious. The idyll gets an upgrade in Bhubaneswar-based artist Veejayant Kumar Dash’s work as art becomes more eco-sensitive with glaciers melting and the carbon footprint getting broader than brush strokes. Veejayant cannot escape the ecosystem’s swan song from dominating his canvas.

Conservation Through Layers by him has grabbed a permanent place at the National Museum of China. The painting was included in the recently concluded Shared Inspiration exhibition which showcased exhibits from all over Asia. Veejayant has been nominated by the Union Ministry of Culture, as a member of the Advisory Committee for National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi,  from 2019-2021. 

While Veejayant’s art has been exhibited overseas in Singapore, Switzerland and at the Asian Art Biennale in Bangladesh, it is being shown at a national museum abroad for the first time in China. “I got a mail from the National Museum of China. I sent them some paintings and Conservation Through Layers was selected. The museum chose it for their permanent collection,” he says.

Veejayant has a preference for acrylic, which he finds akin to a mystery. He has followed the technique of the great masters by which the repeated process of applying colour on the canvas and washing away allows the residual pigments to give off a glow and create layers. Conservation Through Layers is a series of paintings as a project which Veejayant took up recently.

“All that we speak and share doesn’t happen instantly; rather everything has a past. Each painting in the series is dominated by an upside-down tree as represented in the tribal culture, which believes that roots reach out to the clouds. Taken further, the upside-down tree is symbolic of a human being; the roots represent the brain and the branches and leaves are body parts. Hence the name.” The painting sent to China is imbued with metaphors too apart from the tree motif.

A pillar symbolises architecture and intellect, an elaborately designed bed shows marriage, a lion for tradition and values, books signifying knowledge and with boats moored by the river bank that form important connect in the painter’s life. Veejayant counts Salvador Dali and MF Husain among his top influences. He has held many solo and group shows in Delhi, also Kolkata and Hyderabad. Besides commenting and writing on art, he is visiting faculty at National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bhubaneswar. Many layers, indeed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Veejayant Kumar Dash Conservation Through Layers
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp