Home Magazine

A breeze from Bengal

Three productions from and of life in Kolkata were presented over a single weekend in Delhi much to the joy of theatre lovers.

Published: 01st September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Vinay Sharma and Ashok Singh

Vinay Sharma and Ashok Singh

Suddenly a few weeks ago, the Delhi theatre scene was visited by a breeze from Bengal.

Three productions from and of life in Kolkata were presented over a single weekend.

Contemporary Hindi theatre group Padatik of Kolkata brought its fine production of Ho Sakta Hai Do Aadmi Do Kursiyan, followed in quick succession by a production in English by Theatreworms, Delhi, of Rabindranath Tagore’s Shesher Kobita, and the very next day Atul Satya Kaushik of Mumbai performed Ballygunj 1990, a thriller set in Kolkata. Bengal seemed to be the flavour of the hour.

It’s a rare moment on the Delhi stage when we get to witness two consummate actors matching their wits against one another. Padatik gave us an opportunity to see Vinay Sharma and Ashok Singh play off each other’s talents. The play is conceived largely as a series of monologues, in which the two actors essay a range of different characters who interact with a chair. 

The production challenges us even as it entertains. On display are a range of emotions: a low-down employee’s excited joy at sitting briefly in the big boss’s chair, the fury and distress of a man seeing the destruction of an age-old chair, the pathetic reaching out to a stranger to narrate a story of loss, the bewildered anguish of a cuckolded husband... existential angst and contemporary reality jostle with one another, edging one another, raising questions of a philosophical nature.

At its most obvious, the chair becomes a metaphor for power and privilege. At other places, the chair is seen as the debris of civilisation.

In yet another sketch, the chair becomes almost a threatening stranger. As Vinay writes in his Director’s Note: “Each scene is open to questions and interpretations. Each scene is complete and stands by itself. But yet there is also a meaning implied in the order in which the scenes are arranged. Change the order of the scenes and it could all seem different.”    

In Gopal Sharma and Jalabala Vaidya’s wonderful intimate space of Akshara Theatre, on a stage as lit as the auditorium, the actors use their facial muscles, a stare, a strung, a half-completed gesture to narrate a story. The play explores urban relationships and suggests that we are given life to experience compassion, not to inflict violence or to succumb to inner decay.

Other than being Artistic Director of Padatik, Vinay Sharma’s own theatre initiatives go by the name of ‘Rikh’, which means to scratch, to tear up (the ground), to draw, to engrave, inscribe, trace a line, to delineate or outline. 

In Poem of an Ending, upper-middle-class bhadralok Amit Babu educated as a lawyer in England, quoting Shakespeare, Shaw and Donne, returns to India, only to fall in love with a governess in Shillong.

Drawn to her by her poetry and love for nature, he wants to marry her but the union in doomed.

What is romance? Can it culminate in marriage or does marriage kill it? Director Kaushik Bose uses all the dramatic elements: text, choreography, sound and lighting to bring alive Tagore’s poetic version.  

Using contemporary dance to illuminate the inner world of the characters in a century-old story is innovative. The dancing is well-choreographed by Durba Ghose. The lighting is outstanding and most of the performances ring true. A bold experiment.  The writer is a Delhi-based theatre director and can be reached at feisal.alkazi@rediffmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengal Delhi Delhi theatre Padatik of Kolkata
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp