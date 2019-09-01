Different shades, different grades

Brahmacharini Sharanya Chaitanya By

Seekers are of different levels of evolution and understanding. Depending on where they stand in the knowledge of the self, they may be categorised as manda (slow), madhyama (medium), teevra (intense) and atiteevra (very intense). However, this is not to scare others who do not fall in this category of self-motivated sadhakas.

Sri Adi Sankara says in the Vivekachoodamani that they may be dull or mediocre, they can seek with constant practice of withdrawal from everything that is false, and an endeavour to practice the six wealths of calmness of mind, control of the senses, withdrawal from distracted actions and doing one’s own duty, forbearance, faith in the words of the teacher and the scriptures and a mind that is well rooted in the self at all times.

Another important factor that aids our progress is the presence of a mentor, a guide and a guru. The grace of the guru means a look of compassion from a realised master or even one who has studied the scriptures.

The guru’s blessing is vital to take us on the path of self-realisation. The Upanishads say it is like walking on the sharp blade of the razor and the guidance of one who has crossed over is not only helpful, but is a must.

The Shastras say that even though one may be very learned, they should not venture into this without the guru’s guidance.

Even without a desire for liberation, what if I strive to acquire the qualities of calmness of mind, control of the senses, performance of my duty, forbearance, faith and establishing the mind in peace?

Without vairagya or a mental dispassion from running after the objects of the world and an intense desire to liberate the mind from its limited cyclic train of thoughts, feelings, ideas and desires, there is no use in just training the mind.

This is an indication to desist from just developing the powers of the mind without a desire for liberation. There are many who are just content with being a good person, a dutiful citizen, a caring husband or wife, a sincere and duty-bound person at office, one who donates for charity, helps others and works for the welfare of society. These qualities may be very good, but are to be reinforced by dispassion and a desire for freedom if the individual wants to be liberated.

The Acharya points out with a beautiful example comparing the person with a weak sense of dispassion and desire for liberation. Their cultivation of great qualities of mind and sense control is only like the appearance of water in the mirage of a hot desert. It really does not exist.

The conclusion of this thought is that it is not important to have only the six wealths of the mind, but the seeker should be dispassionate and desire liberation to attain the final goal.

The writer is Sevika, Chinmaya Mission, Coimbatore (www.chinmayamission.com); email: brni.sharanyachaitanya@gmail.com