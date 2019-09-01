Home Magazine

Different shades, different grades

This is an indication to desist from just developing the powers of the mind without a desire for liberation.

Published: 01st September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

Seekers are of different levels of evolution and understanding. Depending on where they stand in the knowledge of the self, they may be categorised as manda (slow), madhyama (medium), teevra (intense) and atiteevra (very intense). However, this is not to scare others who do not fall in this category of self-motivated sadhakas.

Sri Adi Sankara says in the Vivekachoodamani that they may be dull or mediocre, they can seek with constant practice of withdrawal from everything that is false, and an endeavour to practice the six wealths of calmness of mind, control of the senses, withdrawal from distracted actions and doing one’s own duty, forbearance, faith in the words of the teacher and the scriptures and a mind that is well rooted in the self at all times.

Another important factor that aids our progress is the presence of a mentor, a guide and a guru. The grace of the guru means a look of compassion from a realised master or even one who has studied the scriptures.

The guru’s blessing is vital to take us on the path of self-realisation. The Upanishads say it is like walking on the sharp blade of the razor and the guidance of one who has crossed over is not only helpful, but is a must.

The Shastras say that even though one may be very learned, they should not venture into this without the guru’s guidance.

Even without a desire for liberation, what if I strive to acquire the qualities of calmness of mind, control of the senses, performance of my duty, forbearance, faith and establishing the mind in peace?

Without vairagya or a mental dispassion from running after the objects of the world and an intense desire to liberate the mind from its limited cyclic train of thoughts, feelings, ideas and desires, there is no use in just training the mind.

This is an indication to desist from just developing the powers of the mind without a desire for liberation. There are many who are just content with being a good person, a dutiful citizen, a caring husband or wife, a sincere and duty-bound person at office, one who donates for charity, helps others and works for the welfare of society. These qualities may be very good, but are to be reinforced by dispassion and a desire for freedom if the individual wants to be liberated.

The Acharya points out with a beautiful example comparing the person with a weak sense of dispassion and desire for liberation. Their cultivation of great qualities of mind and sense control is only like the appearance of water in the mirage of a hot desert. It really does not exist.

The conclusion of this thought is that it is not important to have only the six wealths of the mind, but the seeker should be dispassionate and desire liberation to attain the final goal.

The writer is Sevika, Chinmaya Mission, Coimbatore (www.chinmayamission.com); email: brni.sharanyachaitanya@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Seekers meditation spirituality
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp