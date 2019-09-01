‘I feel a bit outdated’, says Suneil Shetty
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on how he feels about working in “the film industry that has evolved over the last decade”, ahead of his latest release Pehlwaan.
Published: 01st September 2019 05:00 AM | Last Updated: 01st September 2019 09:37 AM | A+A A-
After a four-year sabbatical, Suneil Shetty is set to debut with the Kannada-Hindi bilingual sports drama Pehlwaan, which stars Kichcha Sudeep.
At 58, the actor is at the peak of fitness but behind that tough exterior, is a gentle and soft-spoken man who is popularly known as the ‘4 am friend’ among the industry folks.
On his comeback, Suneil says, “I have never been scared of anything. If I have failed, I have accepted my mistakes.
Today, I feel insecure because the film industry has evolved over the last decade and you see young kids who are professionals with their craft. I felt a bit outdated. One Friday can be a huge game-changer. You will think you are from that era so you can get away with anything. But it may make you look like a fool.
I would rather act than look like a fool. When I used to shoot earlier I would never look at the monitor. But this time around, I would constantly see the monitor to check if I was overacting or if I was I too subdued.”
The actor reveals he took a break of four years for personal reasons. “I was upset over my father’s illness and wanted to be with him.
I couldn’t concentrate on my work as I couldn’t give him much time. He would go to bed by the time I returned from work and I wanted to spend time with him. My father was the hero of my life. He had come to Mumbai at the age of nine. From a cleaner boy to the owner of a restaurant, he came up the hard way. For me, there’s no one bigger than him.”
Ask him if he plans to pen a biography on his father’s life and Suniel says, “I would want to and I think I will. I have learnt a lot from my parents and feel that parenting is important. Children pick up from their elders.
My parents were simple folks and my children have learnt a lot from them. I always tell my friends how important it is to get children into sports at young age so that they learn about wellness, fitness and team co-ordination.
I talk to my children about failure more than I talk of success. This is a fickle industry and I have seen a lot of failures as well as success. I was once written off by the industry. I analysed myself and realised my weaknesses.
That’s why I started doing action films. It worked for me and with success came learning. I learnt acting along the way and I’m still working on it.”
About his comeback film Pehlwaan, Suniel says, “I have not dubbed in Kannada as I didn’t want to go wrong with my diction. I hail from Karnataka but I speak Tulu. Sudeep is a huge star down south and I’m piggybacking on him.
Pehlwaan is a blessing for me as it will allow me to test the waters I realised I had not forgotten acting. I’m still comfortable in front of the camera. I kept myself fit so that I don’t have to work on things too much. But mentally I wasn’t ready to do films. Now, I feel I am ready to do more work.”
On maintaining relationships in the film industry, which is known for its unpredictability, he says, “I believe that relationships are simple.
I don’t party every night but when I’m with my industry friends, I respect them. Pehlwaan happened because of my relationships.
I’ve been a part of CCL (Celebrity Cricket League). It was formed eight years ago to foster bonds. To understand the showbiz and make it a platform for cross-pollination, talent exchange and so that everyone from the industry—cameraman, directors and artists—can come together.”