Meet these Indian solo travellers who will change your perception on exploring places all by yourself

Here are a few Indian solo travellers who will not only inspire you to explore a new destination but also give you rare glimpses of the places they loved to visit.

The way we travel has changed vastly. From flipping through thick travel guide books to discovering picturesque locales on Instagram, from waiting for the annual family vacation to going on solo vacations—being touristy is constantly evolving.

Deepanshu Sangwan

Better known by his virtual moniker nomadic.indian, Sangwan’s content is unlike any other traveller on social media. His photos have a rustic and realistic feel as he shoots and vlogs about the locals. Sangwan also couch surfs and refuses to use Google maps for directions during his travel, instead he asks those passing by to help him.  

Instagram handle: @nomadic.indian

Shivya Nath

Travelling means increasing carbon footprints but Nath is one of those rare self-aware travellers who is making a conscious decision to reduce taking flight despite being a fulltime travel blogger. Her posts on travel sustainability are perhaps we all ought to practice.

Instagram handle: @shivya

Lakshmi Sharath

One of the oldest travel bloggers, Sharath started documenting her travels in 2005. While travel today is all about FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), Sharath is an advocate of slow travel and believes in taking a pause instead of rushing through destinations.

Instagram handle: @lakshmisharath

Abhinav Chandel

If you love the mountains, Chandel’s account is a must-follow. While he is mostly stationed in Mcleodganj, Himachal Pradesh, he often travels to other regions and captures the rare scenes from the hills.

Instagram handle: @abhiandnow

